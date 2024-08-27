Grassroots Response makes Northern tour for Ukraine newcomers

The Grassroots Response to the Ukrainian Crisis team has been on an epic road trip through the North to meet with local organizations and community leaders to discuss ways to support and integrate Ukrainian newcomers into the workforce.

First stop was in North Bay, then on to the Sault, Thunder Bay, back to the Sault, and finally, they stopped again in North Bay this past Friday. Then it was back home to Waterloo, where the organization is based.

“We are so excited about coming to the north and the overwhelming support we have received from the community,” said Stephanie Goertz, who founded the Grassroots Response to the Ukrainian Crisis group.

“The Northern communities have been incredibly accepting and open to the idea of supporting additional Ukrainian newcomers. It’s heartwarming to see the willingness to help and make a positive impact.”

Essentially, Goertz and the many volunteers who keep the group going strong are working to make connections with Northern cities who may need specialized work, work that might align with the skills of someone coming from the Ukraine.

A steady job helps Ukrainians achieve permanent residence status within the country, and is a vital step in the process. Goertz noted that many who came to Canada to escape the war were given work visas, not offers of permanent residences.

The Grassroots Response to the Ukrainian Crisis group also helps to house recent arrivals, renting nine houses in the Kitchener / Waterloo area to serve as temporary housing. Neither the provincial or federal government helps them with this, all the money comes from donations, and hundreds of volunteers help the organization run.

For example, this past March Dmytro Suprum arrived from eastern Ukraine to Toronto’s Pearson Airport, “looking for a place where I can safely settle for the long-term.” He had surgery before he came, but didn’t want to miss his window to arrive, so even though he was recovering on crutches, he made the trip.

Dmytro Suprum and Stephanie Goertz stopped by Twiggs on McKeown this Friday to meet with some locals, and talk about their Northern Ontario tour to raise awareness of the work they are doing with Grassroots Response to the Ukrainian Crisis. – Dave Briggs photo

“I didn’t know where I would go,” once he made his way off the plane to the airport, as “the government hotels were full,” Goertz added. However, after some Google searches he was able to connect with the Grassroots Response to the Ukrainian Crisis group, and someone went down to pick him up, and gave him a place to stay in one of their transitional homes. Since then, he’s been working on a farm this summer.

He joined Goertz on this Northern tour, so he’s getting to see a lot of the province he hopes to call home permanently.

At any given time, Goertz noted, “we are supporting 140 people” within their temporary housing. Besides the nine rental homes they have, the group has also been renting student apartments throughout the summer for additional housing.

Goertz founded the group because “I just knew I had to do something,” to help Ukrainians trying to start a new life in Canada, “but at no point did I think that we would be creating what we’re creating right now.”

Five weeks ago, she noted, the group was granted not-for-profit status.

As of today, “we have helped over 1,000 people with housing,” she added, either through their own homes, “or through our hosting network.”

Indeed, the organization is driven by the good works of many volunteers, some of whom help set up new arrivals with housing. Goertz said she also works to keep lines of communication open between other community groups who may be able to help, or at least point the way to someone who can.

Hence the road trip north, which saw Goertz and Suprum meeting with local politicians, service clubs, multi-cultural groups, and other grassroots collectives like their own. The idea was to build bridges, to open communications, and see if some of the Kitchener Waterloo Ukrainians would be welcome and supported in Northern communities.

“We’re trying to recognize how we’ve been able to mobilize local volunteers,” Goertz added, “and we’ve been connecting with various groups across Northern Ontario which has been very successful.”

“We try to build a bridge” between what a community needs, and what can be offered, and “our priority is housing, employment, and social support” for newcomers.

Goertz outlined there are many challenges to achieve permanent residence in Canada for Ukrainian newcomers, however, since arriving in March, Suprum has felt welcomed by the people he’s met.

“Canadian people are so welcoming and friendly,” he said, “and I’m very grateful for all the support and help.”

Goertz also added that the group is always interested to hear from organizations or people willing to help, so if you missed her on this tour, you can always reach out via the Grassroots Response to the Ukrainian Crisis website at wrgrassrootsresponse.ca. You can also donate to the cause via that site.

David Briggs is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of BayToday, a publication of Village Media. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.