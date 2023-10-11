Grand Council Treaty #3 Offers Congratulations to Wab Kinew on Election to Manitoba Premier

Ogichidaa Francis Kavanaugh and Grand Council Treaty #3 offer their congratulations to Wab Kinew upon his election to the Premiership of the province of Manitoba.

As a member of the Treaty #3 community of the Ojibways of Onigaming, Wab Kinew has been well known to the Anishinaabe Nation in Treaty #3 his entire life. As the son of Tobasonakwut, Kinew has been present at Treaty #3 functions for much of the early history of Grand Council Treaty #3. Many Treaty #3 elder and leaders remember Kinew as a child.

Ogichidaa Kavanaugh shared an office in the Treaty #3 offices with Tobasonakwut and Kathi Kinew and was able to see a young Wab grow from a small child to a young man. Over the years, Ogichidaa Kavanaugh came to see Wab as a nephew.

The elevation of a Treaty #3 member to the Premiership of a province has been an immense inspiration to Treaty #3 youth, and indeed youth from across Canada. With a significant portion of Treaty #3 laying within Manitoba, the Anishinaabe Nation in Treaty #3 welcomes an NDP government that is willing to discuss matters regarding these lands to resolve issues for the benefit of not only Anishinaabe citizens, but for all citizens of both Manitoba and Ontario.

“I was overjoyed to see Wab lead his party to victory in the Manitoba election,” said Ogichidaa Francis Kavanaugh. “I feel so proud and as though I have seen a nephew grow up to become a Premier. I believe that this victory has implications far beyond the policy discussions we will have. If seeing an Anishinaabe man achieve what Wab has achieved affected me, I cannot imagine the impact it will have on our youth and what impact that will have on the future our shared future with the people of Canada.”

“I think I can speak for all of us here today in saying that we are proud of Wab this morning,” said Chief Brian Perrault of Couchiching First Nation, speaking to the Grand Council Treaty #3 Assembly the morning after the election. “This will have far reaching impacts for Anishinaabe people everywhere.”

Grand Council Treaty #3 and the Anishinaabe Nation in Treaty #3 stands ready to work collaboratively with Kinew’s government to address issues that have been denied attention for far too long. Several Treaty #3 First Nations are located in, and have traditional territories stretching into Manitoba leaving them with significant interest in the policies of the Manitoba Government.