Grand Council Treaty #3 Congratulates and Welcomes Newly Selected Women’s Executive Council Members

The Grand Council Treaty#3 is delighted to extend its heartfelt congratulations to the recently traditionally selected members of the Treaty#3 Women’s Executive Council, also known as Gaagiigidoo Ikwewag.

We applaud the re-selection of Mona Gordon (North) and Brittany Cobiness (West) for their unwavering dedication and experience, which they bring to continue the council’s critical work.

Additionally, with open arms, we welcome Crystal Harrison Collins (East) and Pam Big George (South) to the Women’s Council. Their passion and commitment are poised to create a significant and positive impact.

We wish to express our deepest appreciation to the current council members, Priscilla Simard, Anita Collins, Mona Gordon, and Brittany Cobiness, for their tireless advocacy on behalf of children, families, water, the environment, and the urgent cause of Missing and Murdered Women, Girls, and 2S+. Your exceptional efforts have touched countless lives, making a profound difference.

On September 23, 2023, the Treaty #3 Women’s Executive Council Selections took place in the warm and welcoming community of Wabauskang First Nation. We extend our heartfelt Miigwech to Chief Bill Petiquan and Maggie Petiquan for graciously hosting this significant event in their community.

Special thanks are also due to the esteemed Elders Doreen Skead, Arthur Skead, Ida Skead, Brenda KoKoKopenace, and Terry Skead, whose guidance and wisdom have played an essential role in shaping the council’s path.

“I would like to extend my congratulations to the newly selected Women’s Council and my heartfelt appreciation for all the work undertaken by the previous council,” said Ogichidaa Francis Kavanaugh. “Over the past four years the council has provided essential advice and guidance to the Treaty #3 leadership in our decision making. I am certain that the council will continue to provide this critical guidance through the next term.”

As we embark on this new chapter in our journey towards a brighter future, we eagerly anticipate the continued dedication and progress of the Treaty #3 Women’s Executive Council. Together, we stand as a formidable force for positive change.