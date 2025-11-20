Grand Council Treaty #3 applications for open council positions due by Friday

Grand Council Treaty #3 is urging those interested in applying for open positions on the men’s and women’s executive council to submit applications by Nov. 21.

Traditional selection for the open positions on the men’s council – east, the men’s council – north and the women’s council – north will be held at 9:30 a.m. at the Child Welfare Authority Building, Wabaseemoong Independent Nations, on Dec. 9.

“Communities that are within the direction of the position being filled can send two delegates with voting privileges, who will stand behind their choice of nominated candidates,” the grand Council said on its website. “We ask chief and council from these communities to please delegate two voters who can attend the selection process.”

Application forms can be downloaded from the council website at www.gct3.ca/council-selection and should be emailed to Karen.Foster@treaty3.ca. Community leadership’s signed approval is required for candidates to qualify for reimbursement.