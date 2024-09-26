Governments partner together to fund housing projects in Kenora, Dryden

The federal and provincial governments announced a combined investment of over $4.2 million to support the construction of 102 affordable homes in Dryden and Kenora on Wednesday.

The new homes are part of three separate projects owned and operated by Kenora District Services Board with a funding breakdown and are being distributed between the three projects.

“The three projects announced today will bring more affordable homes in Northwestern Ontario. The federal government remains committed to working with our partners to end the housing crisis and ensure everyone has a safe and affordable place to call home,” said The Honourable Sean Fraser, the federal Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities.

Pinewood Place is a 40-unit senior’s complex located at 285 Arthur Street in Dryden. That facility is receiving $711,824 from the Canada-Ontario Community Housing Initiative (COCHI) and $295,200 from the Ontario Priorities Housing Initiative (OPHI).

“The collaborative funding between the Federal and Provincial governments aided in the financing of the building of Pinewood Place in Dryden and will truly support and empower seniors and elders to age in place with the many amenities such as a commercial kitchen, assisted bathing room and barrier-free suites,” said Dryden’s Mayor Jack Harrison. “In addition, it frees up many homes in our community for younger people to purchase and raise their families in Dryden. Truly a win-win for all generations.”

Home of My Own is a 6-unit supportive housing project located at 400 Fourth Street North in Kenora. That location is getting over $1.1 million through the federal government’s Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI3), $52,500 through the federal government’s Seed Funding program, and $819,378 from the COCHI, $233,142 OPHI.

Kenora Supportive Seniors is a 56-unit senior’s complex located 719 Eighth Street South, Kenora. That space will see $781,550 from COCHI and $269,400 from OPHI.

“We are thankful for the opportunity to align this funding partnership with the two levels of government to continue to achieve our housing needs and begin to address our housing deficit. We hope these partnerships will continue as we embark on dealing with our housing crisis,” said Kenora Mayor Andrew Poirier.

The Kenora District Services Board says the funding has gone towards covering final expenses on the projects.

“Through the Canada-Ontario Community Housing Initiative and the Ontario Priorities Housing Initiative funding, we had the critical ‘last mile’ funding required to make these important projects a reality,” said Fred Mota, Board Chair of the Kenora District Services Board “With Canada and Ontario’s support, 102 new housing units are being developed to support seniors, elders, women, and children fleeing violence. Our collective efforts are completing the housing continuum in the District’s communities. We want to thank both levels of government and our municipalities for their support and commitment to addressing the housing challenges within the District of Kenora.”

This investment is made possible through the Canada-Ontario Community Housing Initiative (COCHI) and Ontario Priorities Housing Initiative (OPHI); initiatives of the Canada-Ontario Bilateral Agreement under the National Housing Strategy.

This funding comes after Pinewood Place and Kenora Supportive Seniors also received over $12 million and $16 million respectively in federal funding through the Affordable Housing Fund announced last August.

Launched in 2020, the Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI) is part of the Government of Canada’s National Housing Strategy (NHS), a 10-year, $115+ billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home.

The RHI takes a human rights-based approach to housing, serving people experiencing or at risk of homelessness and other vulnerable people under the NHS, including women and children fleeing domestic violence, seniors, young adults, Indigenous Peoples, people with disabilities, people experiencing mental health and addiction issues, veterans, 2SLGBTQI+ individuals, racialized groups, and recent immigrants or refugees.

“We are focused on getting homes of all types built across the province so that every resident has access to the community services they need, close to home,” said The Honourable Paul Calandra, Ontario’s Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing. “Our government will continue to work closely with our federal and municipal partners to ensure every Ontarian has an affordable place to call home”

The Ontario Priorities Housing Initiative (OPHI) is a program under the CMHC-Ontario Bilateral Agreement. This 10-year agreement provides more than $378.2 million to protect, renew and expand community housing, support Ontario’s priorities related to housing repair, construction and affordability, and deliver direct affordability support to Ontarians who need housing. OPHI provides flexible funding to address local housing priorities and improve access to affordable housing options. The initiative helps to increase the affordable housing supply and improve the state of repair of community housing stock.

The Canada-Ontario Community Housing Initiative (COCHI) provides funding to repair, regenerate and expand community housing so tenants can live in a home that is affordable. It can also be used to support community housing providers whose original program arrangements are expiring and help them to become more sustainable.