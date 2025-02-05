Government highlights new course of action which delays tariffs

In a press release Tuesday, federal Minister of Public Safety David McGuinty highlighted the measures the government is taking to further strengthen security at the Canada-United States border.

The new measures expand on the $1.3 billion Border Plan the Canadian Government announced in December. Which were agreed upon by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and President Donald Trump in order to delay 25 per cent tariffs against goods entering the U.S. from Canada by 30 days.

The measures include the appointment of a Fentanyl Czar, who will engage with U.S. counterparts, and enhance operational collaboration and efficiency in combatting fentanyl, in order to enhance law enforcement tools to combat organized crime in Canada.

Trudeau also agreed to list organized crime cartels having an impact in Canada as terrorist entities under the Criminal Code. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) investigates criminal activities by those who threaten the safety and security of Canadians. According to the release, listing is an important tool that will support criminal investigations and strengthen the RCMP’s ability to prevent and disrupt the activities of the cartels.

Canada is also working with the U.S. on the Canada-U.S. Joint Strike Force to combat organized crime, fentanyl and money laundering.

The Prime Minister also signed a new intelligence directive on organized crime and fentanyl that will be supported by Canada’s investment of $200 million in new capacity to allow Public Safety Canada and the Communication Security Establishment to gather intelligence on transnational organized crime and share with our American partners and law enforcement across the continent.

Canada is also ensuring 24/7 eyes on the border through round-the-clock surveillance and by mobilizing law enforcement and civilian forces with new and modernized equipment. Nearly 10,000 frontline personnel are working on protecting the border.

The measures comes despite Canada being the source of just 43 pounds of Fentanyl detained at the US-Canada border in 2024, according to U.S. Customs Border Protection.

The agency says they seized 21,889 pounds overall in the 2024 fiscal year with 21,148 pounds coming through the U.S.-Mexico border, that’s a percentage of just 0.2 per cent coming from the north into the U.S.

According to the release, these measures contribute to and expand on Canada’s Border Plan, which through its $1.3 billion investment, has and will continue to increased resources dedicated to border security – this includes procurement of Black Hawk helicopters, drones, mobile surveillance towers, as well as addition of personnel and new canine teams.

“The Canada-U.S. border is the most secure in the world” the release said. “The Government of Canada will continue to do whatever it takes to keep it that way.”