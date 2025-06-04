Got heart, no equipment: First Nations left defenceless against Manitoba fires

As wildfires continue to burn across Manitoba, First Nations leaders say their communities remain “defenceless” due to a lack of proper firefighting equipment and resources.

The province is experiencing one of its most severe wildfire seasons in decades, with 25 active fires. There have been a total of 106 already this season, far above the province’s 20-year annual average of 84 at this time of year.

Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew, at a press conference on May 30, explained that the province is throwing everything it has at the fires.

“We are using every firefighter that we have,” Kinew said.

But Gordie Bear, chief of Mathias Colomb Cree Nation (also known as Pukatawagan), said the province is overlooking a key resource: his people.

“We have the ability. We have our courage. We have a lot of heart. But we got no equipment,” Bear said. “Today, we do not even have a garden hose to fight fire.”

Pukatawagan once had its own fire suppression team on standby — equipped with fire trucks, hoses and water pumps, he said.

Now, they have two trucks built for house fires, not forest infernos threatening entire communities. They’re forced to shuttle water back and forth from a distant station.

“We live in a boreal forest, and these fire trucks are not equipped to do that,” he said. “This system, this is like a Mickey Mouse thing.”

What is needed are powerful pumps that can draw water directly from lakes and modern, high-volume equipment capable of projecting water long distances, he said. But the support for local fire suppression teams and services was pulled out.

The current lack of equipment means not only can they not protect their own community — they can’t help others either.

“The hard part is that we cannot go and help Sherridon. We cannot go and help Cross Lake. We’re not equipped to help anybody but run,” Bear said.

Even if they had equipment, lack of certification among community members is a major barrier. There have been no certification courses offered at his reserve for the past three years, leaving the community without qualified personnel.

Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew surveys wildfires burning in northern Manitoba from a helicopter on Tuesday, May 14, 2024. – David Lipnowski / The Canadian Press photo

Many young people are ready to help, Bear said, but cannot participate in firefighting efforts without proper certification.

“Until they’re certified, you need to stand and watch your forest burn,” Bear said.

Bear believes modifying regulations would allow more local residents — many of whom already possess essential skills — to help protect their land from wildfires.

“We hold water all our lives. We know how to stand in a line. A little training, and we’ll be able to do it again — with equipment.”

Bear is frustrated that the current system leaves communities “defenceless” and “useless,” forced to watch their homes burn without help.

Evacuations across Manitoba and Saskatchewan

Approximately 2,700 people are registered for evacuation from their community. Of those, around 1,700 had already been moved and about 800 people were still awaiting evacuation.

Evacuations have been hard on elders and those with medical needs. Canadian Forces Chinook helicopters helped transport hundreds of residents to safety after smoke forced the closure of Pukatawagan’s only airstrip, Bear said.

Wildfires have forced evacuations across Manitoba and Saskatchewan. First Nations are hit the hardest — impacting entire reserves, like Pimicikamak Cree Nation (Cross Lake), Pukatawagan and Marcel Colomb First Nation.

Other communities — Sherridon, Flin Flon and Lynn Lake — have had evacuation orders and advisories.

Many evacuees spent days in crowded Winnipeg shelters before being relocated as far as Niagara Falls, Ontario, because there wasn’t enough hotel space in Manitoba.

Kyra Wilson, grand chief of the Assembly of First Nations Manitoba said First Nations communities like Pukatawagan should not have to rely on Indigenous Services Canada or outside governments to respond to crises.

“Our nations and our chiefs, that is our government. We need to ensure that all levels of government are recognizing that we take care of our own,” said Wilson. “We just need the supplies and equipment to be able to do that.”

“Looking ahead, Manitoba is going to have to build our wildfire service in the future with the capacity to respond to seasons like this,” Kinew said at the press conference.

The wildfires are also a reminder of the growing impacts of climate change.

Manitoba has had an early heat wave with temperatures 13 C above seasonal average that increase the chance of wildfires, according to climate experts.

“I’ve lived on the land for the longest time… lots of things happen that are not normal,” Bear said.

He is 71 years old and calls himself “old school.” He struggles to fully understand climate change and isn’t sure if he’ll be able to adapt to it during his lifetime.

“All I see in front of me is my land burning, turning black.”