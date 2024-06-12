Glenn Cameron of Whitedog, ON win $9,048 in the May 50/50

Riverside Foundation for Health Care is excited to announce that the winner of the May 50/50 jackpot is Glenn Cameron of Whitedog, ON with the winning ticket number KK-5663536. Glenn is the lucky recipient of $9,048 with the same amount going to the Foundation. The draw was made Friday, May 31st at 11:00am in the Foundation Office.

After checking his ticket numbers, Glenn discovered he was the lucky winner before we were able to get a hold of him. He stated that he supports the lottery because ‘the entire hospital staff work very hard in helping people every day’! Glenn plans to use his winnings to pay a few bills and using the rest throughout the summer on outdoor activities.

Glenn Cameron

Tickets for the Summer 50/50 are available now at www.riverside5050.ca or by calling the Foundation Office to arrange for offline sales. Win Wednesdays this summer with FIVE chances to win. Ticket bundles are available at $5, $10, $20 and $40 per package. Early bird draws sponsored by West End Motors and Westland Insurance will take place Wednesday, June 12th, Wednesday, June 26th, and Wednesday, July 10th, with an additional $1,000 early bird taking place Wednesday, July 24th. The Jackpot draw will take place Wednesday, July 31st at 11:00am.