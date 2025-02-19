Girls volleyball team to play for OFSAA spot

Left, Calleigh Councillor sends the ball back to the Warrior’s side of the net. Right, Grace Horton sets the ball for big hit. The Fort Frances Muskie senior girls beat the Sioux North Warriors in three sets on Friday setting up a show down with St. Patrick High School from Thunder Bay for a chance to represent NWOSSAA at the All-Ontario ‘AA’ Championships in North Bay March 3-5. Fort Frances is hosting the best two out of three playoff this year. The first game is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 21 at the FFHS gym. Game two is set for 10 a.m. on Saturday Feb. 22 with game three, if neccessary, scheduled for 2 p.m. Come cheer on the Muskies as they look to get to OFSAA!