Gifts aplenty at Emo Drugs and Misty River Alternatives for Holly Daze

If you’re still looking for a great last minute Christmas or holiday gift for your loved ones, then the Holly Daze sale event in Emo this weekend is a perfect opportunity to check out Emo Drugs and Misty River Alternatives to check out their wide selections of gifts, decor, treats and more.

Both Emo fixtures are getting ready for the big weekend, and will have plenty to offer shoppers who grace their doors throughout Friday, December 6 and Saturday, December 7.

For those shoppers who are looking to complete their Christmas set-up at home, Emo Drugs has a wide selection of decorations available, says Joanna Hasiuk.

“We have lots of wreaths, like lighted wreaths,” she said.

“Snow globes, a variety of lit trees, purses, that kind of stuff.”

Not only does the store carry some items to help make your home feel more like Christmas, but they also carry a wide assortment of different items to help finish off the perfect gift, or fill up a stocking. Emo Drugs is a great place to find warm winter hats, fantastic organizational items, plenty of skin care and beauty products, and even some fun toys for the children on your list.

Meanwhile, at Misty River Alternatives, you can easily and quickly fill up a basket of products that can make your – as well as any intended gift recipient’s – day much more fulfilling, relaxing, and decadent.

“We have quite a few kinds of herbal teas, and some black teas that are flavoured, but quite a few different kinds of teas for people who enjoy tea this time of year,” said Misty River Alternatives’ Naomi Martin.

“Then we do have quite a few kinds of chocolate bars, some are sugar-free, some are dairy-free, some are fair trade, organic, there are quite a few varieties, quite a few to choose from. We have some candy canes that have no artificial dyes. We do have quite a few essential oils, some people like mint or pine to use in their office this time of year. We have some different kinds of moisturizers for dry skin this time of year, lotions and hand creams. We also have some sugar free sweeteners for people that want healthier options for baking this time of year.”

Naomi Martin at Misty River with a selection of different kinds of teas for people who enjoy tea this time of year. Emo Drugs has loaded their shelves with Christmas decor ideas to make your home feel more like Christmas! Misty River Has a variety of Sugar Free and organic chocolate Find unique gift ideas to fill up Christmas stockings at Emo Drugs.

Once you’ve loaded up on those essential self-care items for you and your loved ones, Misty River Alternatives is also a great stop to buy locally made products from foods to crafts and beyond.

“We do have a variety of locally made items,” Martin said.

“Wood wick candles, granola, home baking, preserves like pickles and jams. There are different locally-produced items as well.”

No matter what you’re looking for to finish off your Christmas list this year, Emo’s Holly Daze is the place to be to find just what you’re looking for.