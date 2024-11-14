Get your tuques ready – festival 2025 is fast approaching

The 56th edition of the Festival du Voyageur is just around the corner! From February 14 to 23, Parc du Voyageur will be (fingers crossed) glistening with beautiful white snow ready to welcome thousands of festivalgoers to celebrate joie de vivre and to discover Francophone and Indigenous cultures.

“While we eagerly await the snow, we’re confident it will be here in abundance. The Festival du Voyageur team is in full swing with planning this exciting and unique celebration, which will open its tents on Valentine’s Day evening this year. We’re working tirelessly to create a unique experience, with a variety of activities for all tastes, exceptional artistic programming as well as new surprises like the Dans l’shed à Léo exhibition and self-guided tours in Fort Gibraltar which will no doubt make this edition extra special!” explains Breanne Lavallée-Heckert, Executive Director of Festival du Voyageur.

In Parc du Voyageur, visitors will find our staple activities such as snowshoeing, horse sleigh rides, ice sculpture workshops, playground with snow tubes, crafts, performances and competitions, which we’re certain will bring smiles to everyone’s faces and encourage them to cheer on HÉHO throughout the tents.

Of course, the must-see Festival attraction is always Fort Gibraltar and all its interpreters. Fort Gibraltar comes to life during Festival to the sights, sounds, and smells of the year 1815! See the blacksmith pounding out hot iron on the anvil, try to make a good trade with a company clerk, or listen to the Voyageurs telling tall tales of their lives in the great northwest.

Parc du Voyageur will offer a warm atmosphere with heated tents, where everyone can enjoy traditional foods, maple taffy, and dance to traditional and contemporary music. Additionally, concerts at the Relais du Voyageur at the Franco-Manitoban

Cultural Centre (CCFM) are back, and the line-up has been announced! The line-up includes Leif Vollebekk on Saturday, February 22 who is making his way to Winnipeg for the leg of his Canadian tour. The ever so popular Cajun night will have everyone jigging with Andrina Turenne and T’Monde – a group from Louisiana. In partnership with Noir et fier, Festival is presenting Cheikh Ibra Fam with opening act Kelly Bado on Sunday, February 16.

For the first time ever, in addition to the Voyageur Passes that give access to the park on both weekends, Festival is offering festivalgoers the option of purchasing a Weekend 1 Pass giving access to the park from February 14 to 17, or a Weekend 2 Pass giving access from February 20 to 23. These options are priced at $75 each.

For the most up to date information on Festival du Voyageur 2025, please visit heho.ca.