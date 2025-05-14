Gastrointestinal Outbreak Declared at Rainy River Health Centre Long-Term Care

Riverside Health Care, in conjunction with the Northwestern Public Health Unit, has declared a gastrointestinal outbreak at the Rainy River Health Centre’s long term care facility. This is concurrent with the existing respiratory outbreak declared last week.

Enhanced visitor restrictions and masking protocols remain in place to manage both outbreaks. Only two (2) visitors or caregivers may visit at a time, and visitors should only visit one resident per visit. In addition, visitations with residents must take place in the residents’ rooms, not in common areas.

Medical masking is required for all visitors, and staff may require visitors to wear additional personal protective equipment (PPE) depending on the circumstances. There are currently restrictions on admissions, transfers, and discharges. Large group social activities for residents are cancelled until further notice.

Riverside requests that all visitors conduct a self-screening before entering our facilities and urges any individuals experiencing flu-like symptoms to not visit at that time. We continue to emphasize the importance of good hand hygiene and encourage everyone to be mindful of potential exposure risks.

We understand the challenges outbreak restrictions can pose to residents and their loved ones, and we appreciate the understanding and commitment to safety during this time both from our staff members and community members. Our Outbreak Management Team will continue to monitor the situation with the care and safety of our residents, their families and our team members as a top priority.