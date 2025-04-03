Gamblers’ cash helping offset City costs

The City of Thunder Bay has received more than $2.7 million from the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) as part of a hosting agreement for Gateway Casino Thunder Bay in the 2024 fiscal year.

For nearly 25 years, the City has hosted the casino, which supports local employment and contributes to the local economy. It also provides entertainment opportunities and attracts thousands of tourists to the region.

Kathleen Devine, OLG’s senior municipal relations manager, told The Chronicle-Journal that in return, OLG provides the City with contributions based on slot machine and table game revenues that support municipal operations. She explained that the formula used to determine payments to host communities is based on a “formula consistently applied across all gaming sites in Ontario, using a graduated scale of gaming revenue at the host site.”

This year, the city received $2,724,251.

“Every year, 100 per cent of OLG profits are reinvested in Ontario to support provincial priorities,” Devine said, in a statement.

“From critical infrastructure to important local programs to community festivals, OLG’s profits are hard at work in the city of Thunder Bay and all across our province to build stronger communities. We also appreciate the contribution of gaming employees at Gateway Casinos Thunder Bay who are making life in the city of Thunder Bay that much better.”

Since it’s opening in Thunder Bay in August of 2000, the casino has contributed more than $55 million to the City of Thunder Bay, money that has been used for specific programming and municipal general revenues.

Keri Greaves, the City’s treasurer and commissioner of corporate services, said the money received from OLG not only provides additional revenue for the City of Thunder Bay, it helps to offset costs and reduce the annual tax levy.

“This contribution directly supports municipal finances, ultimately lowering the tax burden for residents and businesses,” Greaves said.