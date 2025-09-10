Future on the minds of Agency One First Nations following court decision

Members of the local community and members of the four Agency One First Nations Couchiching, Mitaanjigamiing, Naicatchewenin, and Nigigoonsiminikaaning gathered at Point Park this week on land recently affirmed by the courts to fall under their jurisdiction.

Agency One First Nations Lands Limited Partnership CEO Angela Mose described the day, Monday, September 8, 2025, as a celebration and a time to look forward to the future of the area.

“Today we’re really celebrating getting the land back from a court decision that was rendered in June,” she said.

“Today is all about moving ahead, moving forward with partners, partnerships and ensuring that the land is enjoyed and shared by everybody.”

After an opening by elder Nancy Jones, and drum songs from drums representing each of the Agency one First Nations, the chiefs of each of the four member Nations’ gave their thoughts on the events and hopes going forward.

Chief Wayne Smith of Naicatchewenin First Nation acknowledged the elders who have fought the fight to get their land back and have their ownership affirmed.

“Since I was a kid, I always heard that they talked about Agency One of how we fought, how this land was trying to be taken from us,” he said.

“The elders back in the day, some of them were probably chiefs, continue to fight hard to this day. A lot of these people are not with us today. They’ve gone into the spirit world. A lot of our elders are still here today. And I really give a big thank you to each and every one of them, because it is them that kept that going.”

Smith also said that for him today is a day to move forward.

“So today, Sept. 8, marks a very important day for me. This is a day where we’re going to start looking forward. Let’s try not to think about the history, about the hurts, the ups and downs we went through that are gone now we’ve got our land back. Let’s build on it, and let’s make something out of it, where we’re going to prosper and make a better nation for ourselves moving forward,” He said.

“You know, there’s a lot of work to do, and in order to do the work, we need to work as a team. My four colleagues here have worked hard, you know, we don’t always see eye to eye with things, but we’ve always taken this as a priority.”

Chief Terry Allan of Nigigoonsiminikaaning First Nation described a vision he once had of the area around Point Park.

“I had a vision and in this vision, the beach here was lined with canoes, the lands here were being occupied by the people here, they’re being used,” he recounted.

“The campfires are going, you know, and teaching is happening. All these things are happening. And, well, guess what? We can do that again. You know, this is our time. We’re going to make those things happen so that’s one of my visions for this land. And you know, I’m grateful that I’m able to work with these chiefs here…”

Allan also mentioned the importance of working with the neighbouring Town of Fort Frances.

“I also want to acknowledge the fifth community, and that’s the Town of Fort Frances, you know, we have to rebuild those ties. We have to reflect, you know, and moving forward, we have to include the town of Fort Frances, because, hey, you know what? We’re neighbours and, you know, partners, basically at the end of the day, if you want to call it that, then moving forward, we have to move forward with the Town of Fort Frances,” Allan acknowledged the presence of Mayor Andrew Hallikas who was among the gathered crowd with members of Town staff.

Couchiching First Nation chief Richard Bruyere addressed the crowd gathered on Agency One lands on Monday, September 8, 2025, as the First Nation communities that make up the Agency, as well as supporters and members of surrounding communities joined together to celebrate the decision that returned jurisdiction over the land to the Agency One communities. The day featured speakers from many communities, drum songs, traditional prayers and more. Also pictured are Mitaanjgaaming First Nation chief Janice Henderson, left, and Nigigoonsiminikaaning First Nation chief Terry Allan, with Naicatchewenin First Nation chief Wayne Smith seated behind Bruyere. – Allan Bradbury photo

Chief Richard Bruyere of Couchiching First Nation spoke next acknowledging the work of his predecessor former chief Brian Perrault as well as other officials who have gone before him.

Bruyere also discussed the importance of the land as a place for cultural practices to take place.

“The court’s decision doesn’t just recognize ownership. It recognizes that we want what we’ve always known, that this land is a part of us,” Bruyere said.

“Now we can bring it alive again. We’ll sing our songs here, hold cultural ceremonies here, teach our children, our language, our traditions, and celebrate our culture. This is more than a legal victory. It’s a homecoming for our people. It’s a chance to reconnect with our past and build for our future. Look around, children running and families gathering, music in the air. This is what the Point has meant to us. So let us celebrate, let’s honour our ancestors. Let us step forward together as the stewards of this land.”

Rounding out the addresses Chief Janice Henderson of Mitaanjigamiing First Nation echoed many of the sentiments of the chiefs who spoke before her also acknowledging the necessity of reconciliation with the neighbouring town and also acknowledged Mayor Andrew Halikas.

Other speakers at the event included Grand Chief Ogichidaa Francis Kavanaugh of Grand Council Treaty #3. The member First Nations of Agency One also fall under the auspices of Treath #3.

Kavanaugh recounted to the crowd how the discussions around what eventually became Treaty #3 signed in 1873 began in the area around Point Park and Seven Oaks as well as how the area was a meeting place for people from around Rainy Lake and Rainy River.

Deputy Grand Chief Gaakinawataagizod for Grand Council Treaty #3 Cheyenne Vandermeer also spoke acknowledging the work and time that has gone into the disputed land claim.

“Today, we’re here to celebrate our Agency One communities as the original caretakers of this land, but also our whole territory, known as Treaty Three,” She said.

“I want to acknowledge our elders and leadership that have worked at this for so many years. 27 years ago, I was teasing chief Wayne Smith and Gary earlier that I was seven years old when this started, and it just shows how long it can take to get these things done. But when we stand together and when we work together, our history is strong. I want to acknowledge our young people today is a day for them to witness but also be a part of the strength of our communities.”

Ty Caribou, a youth member of Couchiching First Nation, shared his thoughts and hopes for the future of the area.

“I believe that we must honour our history and most importantly, remember that we have a relationship with the land. We have a relationship with the land,” Caribou said.

“It’s not just a resource. This sacred source of life, guides our traditions, customs, spiritual practices and language. The land helps to connect our well being, to foster the Seven Grandfather Teachings to live a good life, we must take care of it as it takes care of us. The Point has always been a meeting place for me, my friends and family. We come here to hang out at the park, watch baseball, to swim in the lake. In the future, I hope that it will remain a meeting place for everyone, and also offer the opportunity for our non Indigenous friends to experience our way of life, customs and practices.”

Caribou’s hopes for the Point to remain a meeting place for friends and family were echoed by the Agency One Lands CEO Mose who said the land is likely to retain similar purposes going forward.

“We have a full land use plan and the Point Park will remain Point Park,” Mose said.

“This land has been zoned cultural and recreational so you’re always going to see it be a park. As we move forward the [Agency One] cultural organization, they’ll get engagement from their communities and elders on how they will develop things culturally. Where Cultural zones are. Economically we’re working together with the Town [of Fort Frances] on managing the park and that takes a little bit of time.”

Agency One Lands also manages the land between Couchiching First Nation and the highway. The area was recently cleared in an effort to search for potential unmarked grave sites linked to the former residential school located in the area. Before much can be done with the land, the reclamation project must be completed, Mose says.

“I mentioned the residential school reclamation, which is really important work because there was St. Margaret’s Fort Frances Residential School there. Before we can really actually make big strides ahead on developments that land is still subject to a land search, a ground search and going through all the records. So that, we’re doing in alignment with plans to lease,” Mose said.

“We hope to attract investors and people who want to build businesses and something that creates jobs. So that’s some of the key work going ahead.”

While Couchiching First Nation is the closest in proximity to the land, all four First Nations stand to benefit going forward, Mose says.

“They’re all on Rainy Lake so they’re all Rainy Lake reserves, and all of them are partners,” she said.

“I think you heard chief Smith really stress the importance of working together. And I think the deputy grand chief really commented on that too, that we can’t do anything alone, and I think we’re mightier. And you know, bringing the those communities together is an important part of success, and then creating wealth and jobs down the road and still honouring the traditions and culture of the land as well.”

Deputy Grand Chief Gaakinawataagizod for Grand Council Treaty #3 Cheyenne Vandermeer. – Allan Bradbury photo