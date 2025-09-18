Funding the battle against invasive species

The Invasive Species Centre (ISC) is supporting 116 new projects across the province based on investment from the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources.

The ISC has provided support to local municipalities and community groups across the province to help them combat the spread of invasive species. It’s a pressing issue in Ontario, as it has the highest number of Invasive species in Canada.

ISC describes invasive species as “plants, animals, insects, and pathogens that are introduced to an ecosystem outside of their native range and cause harm to the environment, economy, or society.”

The Invasive Species Action Fund has three different streams, including microgrants, that offer up to $3,500. The Accelerated Impact provides funding of up to $15,000, and the Transformative Action provides funding of up to $50,000.

The ISC’s Chelsea McIsaac told The Observer that when choosing projects, the fund looks to do more than just educate people about invasive species.

“It’s not just about education or anything. We want to see the work happening on the ground. When we receive our applications, we review them and score them based on the merits related to that directive in general,” said McIsaac.

This year, in addition to the 116 projects, the fund has sponsored 118 jobs and engaged 2,500 volunteers. Some 127 municipalities and 40 Indigenous communities are involved in projects, including three in the Waterloo Region.

Two of the three local projects were microgrants, with the first going to the Rare Charitable Research Reserve, which was focused on removing giant hogweed along the Grand River.

“They’re often found in riparian zones along rivers and streams. They’re also really big. They can grow up to seven feet tall and shade out native species,” explained McIsaac.

“They are really a hot topic in the news because their sap can actually cause severe dermatitis, and burns on human skin, so they’re a little bit dangerous for human safety as well.”

Another microgrant went to the University of Waterloo, awarded $3,500 for removing invasive species such as garlic mustard around the campus.

The third project was funded through the accelerated impact stream to the Grand River Conservation Authority, which received $12,501 to investigate the removal of the dog strangling vine from its land.

“What they were trying to do is expand early detection and intervention efforts to protect forests, oak savannas and tall grass prairies throughout the Grand Water Grand River watershed,” she added of the GRCA project.

“They have 10 properties they were targeting, and then they’re also controlling some Japanese knotweed and some other woody species.”

According to the ISC, invasive species also have an impact that extends beyond environmental effects, including to the economy. There is an estimated $3.6 billion annual impact on forestry, fisheries, agriculture, infrastructure, tourism and recreation in the province.

Invasive phragmites are one invasive species in Ontario that could be targeted thanks to new funding for the Invasive Species Action Fund from the Ministry of Natural Resources. The fund is administered by the Invasive Species Centre and will help support 116 new projects across the province. – Invasive Species Centre photo

“Our government is proud to support the Invasive Species Action Fund and the incredible work the Invasive Species Centre does with our partners to protect Ontario from invasive species,” said Minister of Natural Resources Mike Harris in a release.

There are many ways that individuals can also help with preventing the spread of invasive species, said McIsaac. One way to is as simple as wiping off your boots before going on a trail or cleaning them off before heading out.

“There’s so much you can do. Don’t move firewood when you’re camping – things like that. There’s so much action,” she added.

Another way to come into contact with an invasive species is to report sightings on reporting apps such as iNaturalist or EDDMapS.

For more information on species and their potential impacts, see www.invasivespeciescentre.ca.