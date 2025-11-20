Full slate on tap as OFA holds its AGM next week

Farmers from across the province will come together next week for the Ontario Federation of Agriculture’s (OFA) Annual General Meeting (AGM). The event is a two-day gathering focused on policy, industry updates, elections, and what many describe as the most important element of all: the opportunity to connect.

According to the OFA’s event page, the AGM brings together elected delegates from every local Federation of Agriculture. These delegates debate resolutions, review financials, hear from guest speakers, and participate in decisions that help steer the organization’s direction for the coming year.

OFA vice-president Mark Reusser emphasized that the AGM is a rare opportunity for farmers from every region, from Rainy River to Renfrew, to gather in the same room, fostering a sense of unity and shared purpose.

“Delegates come from every agricultural area in Ontario,” he said. “They are elected by local federations of agriculture… and the number of delegates from each federation is based on membership. So a larger federation like Oxford would have more delegates than a smaller federation from Northern Ontario.”

While the AGM is primarily an in-person event, Reusser said online participation has become an important addition.

“It’s relatively new… and that’s to allow members from farther away to participate when otherwise it’s relatively expensive for people from, for instance, Rainy River or Northern Ontario to come all the way south to Toronto.”

The OFA’s theme this year – “Strength in Unity: Farms & Food Forever” – emphasizes a shared commitment to building a sustainable and resilient future for agriculture and rural communities. OFA’s newsroom describes the AGM as a moment of “faith in our future and fellowship in new beginnings,” with farmers from across the province comparing experiences, sharing ideas, and learning from one another.

The program includes an annual lineup of speakers addressing issues shaping the sector. This year, political journalist Althia Raj will headline the keynote session, offering insights into Canada’s political climate, trade and tariff dynamics, and how federal shifts could affect Ontario agriculture.

Reusser said hearing from experts and thought leaders is an important part of the meeting.

He highlighted the importance of learning from experts and thought leaders at the AGM, such as this year's guest speaker, Althia Raj, who offers a unique perspective on agriculture and our place in it.

Beyond presentations and keynote speakers, the AGM is also the OFA’s most important business meeting of the year. Delegates review the organization’s financial statements and vote on resolutions that shape OFA’s policy priorities.

“There will be a host of resolutions that are brought forward from local Federations of Agriculture, which will be debated and voted on, and that takes a significant portion of our time,” Reusser said.

These resolutions originate directly from grassroots members and encompass a wide range of concerns, including farmland preservation, municipal infrastructure, input costs, taxation, labour, and provincial policy issues that impact daily farm operations. While Reusser had not yet seen this year’s list, he said they “can be anything that comes from a local federation” and will be made public on the OFA website.

Reusser assured that online delegates will also be able to vote in real time: “Those who are not physically there can participate in the same way as people who are there.”

The AGM also includes OFA’s annual election for one of its director-at-large positions. The OFA’s 18-member board includes directors elected by region, along with three directors at large whose terms are staggered.

Reusser said that one of the most valuable aspects of the AGM is simply bringing together farmers from vastly different regions, each with its own unique geography, climate, and challenges.

Reusser underscored the value of diverse perspectives at the AGM, where farmers from different regions can come together to discuss their unique challenges and solutions, broadening their understanding of the industry.

He pointed out that farming in Waterloo Region looks very different from farming in Rainy River or Thunder Bay.

“The season is short… it may snow before you have your crop off. All kinds of issues we don’t even think about here in the southwest.”

Gathering in one place, he said, helps farmers expand their understanding of each other.

“I think you can really broaden it when you go to a convention… you learn things. It’s better for the organization. It’s better for our business.”

Throughout the two-day event, delegates can visit sponsor booths and meet with companies providing farm inputs, technology, and services.

“There will be a hall where these people will set up displays and booths… Much like a trade show,” Reusser said.

He emphasized that these informal moments — chatting over meals, meeting vendors, or speaking with delegates from different counties — are just as important as the formal program.

“I use the term fellowship sometimes because I believe there’s merit in people… sitting down and just conversing with each other. You learn things… It’s a good and worthy event.”

When asked what he wants farmers to gain from attending, Reusser said, “I would hope they’d go home thinking: I feel good about what happened. I feel like I learned something. I met new people. I feel like I’m part of a group of people who are doing essentially the same things.”

While the value of networking and community is difficult to quantify, he said he believes it’s one of the AGM’s strongest assets.

“Sometimes we look for values that we can demonstrate and use numbers to justify… but I think there is a demonstrable value in farmers getting together on an annual basis.”

The meeting will run from November 25 and26 at the Delta Toronto Airport Hotel & Conference Centre. A full livestream will also be available on OFA’s YouTube channel for members who cannot travel: www.youtube.com/@ontariofarms.