Fresh, local, and in season: it’s Ontario fruit’s time to shine

With summer in full swing, so too is the sweet season of Ontario fruits — fresh from the orchard, grove, bush, field or vineyard.

Local fruit season starts in early to mid-June with the much-anticipated strawberries, which then moves into a domino run of fresh, succulent berries, tender fruit, tree fruit and more right through to Halloween.

“There is nothing quite like the taste of fresh Ontario fruit – the flavor and sweet taste is a reminder of the beauty and bounty of Ontario agriculture,” says Bill Groenheide, a director with the Ontario Federation of Agriculture and the organization’s commodity liaison with the Ontario Fruit & Vegetable Growers’ Association. “We are so privileged here in Ontario to have the weather, the environment and the soil to grow such a wide range of fresh fruit. It’s also a reminder of how important it is to keep farmland for food production and other agricultural uses. There is no way to get more once it’s gone.”

The OFA’s Home Grown campaign raises awareness of why it’s important to preserve Ontario farmland to produce local food, fuel, flowers and fibre. Learn more and sign up for regular updates on products grown and raised in Ontario at homegrownofa.ca.

Buying local fruit not only supports Ontario agriculture — a critically important sector of the economy — but it is also better for you and for the planet. The moment fruit is harvested, its nutrient value begins to deteriorate, so the closer to home we can grow and harvest these crops, the tastier and healthier they are and the lower our environmental footprint, including fewer climate change-causing greenhouse gas emissions.

Here is a list of popular Ontario fruits and when you can expect to see them at on-farm stores, farmers’ markets, roadside stands and grocery stores:

Strawberries — peak strawberry season is June and July, but fresh local berries are available right into the fall from Ontario farms.

Cherries — the season is short, so you have to move fast. Sweet and sour Ontario cherries can be found in July and August.

Peaches, apricots, nectarines, plums — Ontario’s sweet tender fruits are available from approximately July through September.

Berries — The peak summer months of July and August are also when you will find delicious Ontario staples widely available, like blueberries, raspberries and watermelon (it is a member of the berry family – look it up!).

Cranberries — Coming mostly from Muskoka and the Ottawa area, Ontario cranberries are available in August and September, just in time to stock up for Thanksgiving.

Apples and pears — Early varieties of apples and pears can be ready as early as late August, but it is really from September through to November that they are in the prime harvest season.

Grapes — While a lot of Ontario grapes are grown for winemaking, local table grapes are also available in August and September. Keep an eye out for a new kid on the Ontario grape block called Jupiter, a tasty red table grape.

“It’s a joy to see Ontarians come together over fresh Ontario fruit, from enjoying an outing to a pick-your-own farm or sharing tasty bites on a beautiful summer evening,” adds Groenheide. “Ontario fruits benefit from the perfect climate and growing conditions and rich, healthy soils – all of which we’re so lucky to have right here in Ontario.”