Fraud charges laid in Thunder Bay

(COLLINS, ON) – Members of the Thunder Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Crime Unit have arrested and charged one individual with fraud.

On September 16, 2022, the OPP was notified of fraudulent activity takin place at a business in the Thunder Bay area.

The investigation, with the assistance of the OPP Criminal Behaviour Analysis Section, it was determined that a former employee defrauded the business in an amount estimated to be approximately $300,000.

As a result, on March 28, 2023, a 52 year-old from Thunder Bay has been arrested and charged under the Criminal Code with Fraud Over $5,000.

The accused has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay on May 2, 2023.