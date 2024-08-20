Francophone community responds to new immigration initiative

As Canada amplifies its efforts to welcome French-speaking newcomers, residents in Francophone minority communities are expressing their optimism about the new initiatives.

Julie LeBlanc, a Burlington resident, reflected on the significance of these efforts: “As someone who grew up in a Francophone minority community, I know how vital it is to preserve our language and culture. This new program is a fantastic opportunity to bring in more French-speaking students who can enrich our community and ensure our heritage continues to thrive. I’m excited to see the positive impact this will have on Burlington.

This reaction comes after a significant announcement from the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship. Recently, Minister Miller launched the new Francophone Minority Communities Student Pilot (FMCSP) program in partnership with designated French-language and bilingual post-secondary learning institutions (DLIs). This announcement, made during the Acadian World Congress in Nova Scotia, also included the addition of 10 communities to the Welcoming Francophone Communities (WFC) initiative.

Canada recognizes the need to support Francophone minority communities (FMCs) by attracting and retaining international students, especially those from regions where study permit approval rates have historically been low, such as Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas. The FMCSP is designed to make access to Canada’s International Student Program fairer and more accessible to a broader range of French-speaking students.

The pilot program, a cornerstone of the Policy on Francophone Immigration announced earlier this year, will significantly benefit FMCs. To improve study permit approval rates, the program exempts students and their families from having to demonstrate that they will leave Canada at the end of their temporary stay. Additionally, the financial threshold required for participants will be adjusted to reflect 75% of the low-income cut-off associated with the municipality where the institution’s main campus is located.

Moreover, participants will benefit from a direct pathway from temporary to permanent status upon obtaining their diploma, with access to settlement services during their studies to help them integrate successfully into their communities. With their proficiency in French and Canadian education, these graduates will be well-positioned to contribute to the Canadian labour market and enrich FMCs nationwide.

In Milton, André Dupuis emphasized the broader impact on communities like his: “Canada’s focus on increasing Francophone immigration is essential for the future of our communities. This new student pilot program will help us meet the demand for a skilled workforce and strengthen the cultural and linguistic diversity that makes our country unique. This initiative will be a game-changer for towns like Milton, where we value our French roots.”

Although an annual cap on study permit applications was set on January 22, 2024, the FMCSP will not be included in this overall cap. Participating DLIs will be allocated a limited number of acceptance letters to process study permits under the program. The maximum number of study permit applications that Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) will accept under the pilot program is 2,300 for the first year, with a cap for the second year to be determined by August 2025.

Minister Marc Miller announced the program’s importance: “Promoting French is of prime importance to us. By welcoming Francophone immigrants and supporting them in their integration process, we contribute to revitalizing these communities while meeting their skilled workforce needs.”