Francis Kavanaugh re-elected to serve fourth term as Ogichidaa Grand Council Treaty #3 Grand Chief

In a historic and traditional selection process held today in Wauzhushk Onigum Nation, Francis Kavanaugh, from Naotkamegwanning First Nation has secured his fourth term as Ogichidaa Grand Council Treaty #3 Grand Chief.

The traditional selection process, guided by Anishinaabe cultural protocols, saw each First Nation exercising four votes in this year’s election, reaffirming the commitment to uphold the Anishinaabe traditional selection protocols independently from the Indian Act rules of procedure.

“I am humbled by the trust and support of the citizens of Treaty #3, who have elected me once again as Ogichidaa Grand Chief. Our shared commitment to unity and prosperity will guide us as we work together to build a stronger future for all our communities,” said Ogichidaa Francis Kavanaugh.

This landmark achievement marks the first time in the history of Grand Council Treaty #3 that a Grand Chief has been elected to serve a fourth term and a third consecutive term, reflecting the trust and confidence placed in Kavanaugh’s leadership by the citizens of the treaty area, which comprises 28 First Nation communities.

– Submitted photo