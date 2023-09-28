Fort William Historical Park recognizes National Day for Truth & Reconciliation and Orange Shirt Day

Fort William Historical Park will be offering free admission to the historic site on Saturday, September 30, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in recognition of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation and Orange Shirt Day.

At Fort William Historical Park, Indigenous knowledge, traditions, languages, history, skills, and technologies are vital components to the experience shared with visitors, students, and employees. We hope that through our education programs and visitor experiences, we can help others realize the importance of truth and reconciliation.

September 30, 2023, marks the third annual National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, which was established as part of the 94 calls to action identified by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada to further reconciliation between Canadians and Indigenous Peoples.



September 30 has also been acknowledged by many communities across Canada as Orange Shirt Day to bring attention to the effects of residential schools and their legacy for Indigenous Peoples.



Fort William Historical Park recognizes the impact residential schools have had on Indigenous Peoples across Canada, including the survivors, their families, and communities, as well as their traditions, heritage, and cultures.

“September 30 marks National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. This day is dedicated to understanding the effects of the Canadian Indian Residential School system,” said Neil Lumsden, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport. “The programming provided by Fort William Historical Park gives us an opportunity to learn more about Indigenous culture, and I encourage everyone to visit Fort William and take the time to reflect as we work towards truth and reconciliation.”

“September 30th, National Day for Truth and Reconciliation and Orange Shirt Day, is an important reminder of Canada’s dark chapter in history, and the impact Indian Residential Schools has had on generations of Indigenous people,” said Greg Rickford, Minister of Indigenous Affairs. “Today, and every day, we work toward meaningful reconciliation with respect, empathy and understanding. I am thankful that Fort William Historical Park will provide free admission to the historic site, offering visitors the opportunity to learn and reflect on the importance of reconciliation.”

“At Fort William Historical Park, we recognize that truth and reconciliation is an ongoing endeavour,” states Patrick Morash, General Manager. “We aim to educate students, visitors and employees about the importance of truth and reconciliation through historic interpretation, educational programs and training initiatives.”

For more information about Fort William Historical Park, visit www.fwhp.ca, call (807) 473-2344, or find us on Facebook and Instagram @FortWilliamHP.

