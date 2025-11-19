Fort William Historical Park hosting winter events

Fort William Historical Park (FWHP) in Thunder Bay will be celebrating Winter Solstice and New Year’s Eve this year and everyone’s invited.

To start the holiday season, FWHP is introducing the first event in its new Heritage Dinner Series – Winter Solstice Celebration. Taking place December 21, 2025, guests will experience the warmth of Fort William and glow of the Great Hall as we come together to celebrate the season by sharing good company, music and a seasonally inspired dinner, thoughtfully curated by The Chanterelle. Symposium begins at 5 p.m. and dinner starts at 6.

The park’s General Manager Patrick Morash says they’re excited for the new series.

“We’re excited to launch our new Heritage Dinner Series, featuring curated dinners by The Chanterelle and celebrating the history and traditions of the diverse cultures who made historic Fort William their home,” he said.

Fort William Historical Park in Thunder Bay will be celebrating the Winter Solstice and New Years Eve this year, ending off the year with a firework show like they did for New Year’s Eve 2023. – Submitted photo

Tickets for the Solstice Dinner are $125 per person (+HST) and can be purchased online via fwhp.ca. Tickets must be purchased by December 14, 2025, and reservations are required. Dinner is a set menu and available on the website prior to buying tickets, unfortunately dietary requests cannot be accommodated.

New Year’s Eve brings fun for the whole family.

On December 31, 2025, from 4 to 8 p.m., everyone is invited to the New Year’s Eve Family Frolic. Ring in the new year with a festive evening of family-friendly activities, winter games, live music, artisan demonstrations, and fireworks!

Some of the activities include visiting farm animals and meeting historical characters from the early-1800s, blacksmithing and tinsmithing artisan demonstrations, writing your New Year’s resolution and sealing it with a wax stamp, exploring the glow warehouse, featuring glow-in-the-dark games and crafts, live music by local musicians, browsing the New Year’s Holiday Market, featuring handmade artisan and locally sourced products, and a lively fireworks display

A full list of activities and entertainment is available on the FWHP website, and a variety of family-friendly food options will be available.

Event ticket prices are $12 for adults and $10 for students, seniors (60+) and youth (6-12). (HST included.) Children 5 and under are free. These can be purchased in advance, online or in person at the event.

Admission to the New Year’s Eve Family Frolic is also included in FWHP’s Season Pass. The pass is $20 +HST per person and provides year-round admission to the Fort William historic site, admission to a variety of Fort William Historical Park events, and a 10% discount at the Trading Post Gift Shop.

The provincial Minster of Tourism, Culture and Gaming, praised FWHP’s plans for the upcoming winter season

“This holiday season, Fort William Historical Park is hosting an exciting blend of old and new events, offering festive reasons to visit Thunder Bay with family and friends,” Cho said.

“The Winter Solstice Celebration and New Year’s Eve Family Frolic offer unique opportunities for visitors of all ages to explore Northern Ontario’s rich history via a culture and tourism treasure. December is a great time to visit Fort William and enjoy these one-of-a-kind experiences with your loved ones.”