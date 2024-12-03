Fort William chief disappointed with NWMO decision

THUNDER BAY — Fort William First Nation Chief Michele Solomon said she is “disappointed” after hearing that a proposed nuclear waste disposal site will fall on Wabigoon Lake Ojibway Nation’s traditional territory.

“The voices of opposition have not been considered in the selection process scenario. I think that they really need to go back and give the people who have opposition an opportunity to be heard and their views considered in the selection process,” Solomon told Newswatch.

The Nuclear Waste Management Organization (NWMO) chose the Revell Lake site, between Ignace Township and Wabigoon Lake Ojibway Nation, as their preferred site for a deep geological repository (DGR) shortly after the First Nation expressed its willingness to proceed with the project two weeks ago.

The DGR would store Canada’s spent nuclear fuel 650-800 metres below ground. The Revell site was one of two potential locations. The other was in a rural area in the municipality of South Bruce in southwestern Ontario.

The NWMO estimates construction could begin in 2033, with operations to start by 2045.

Solomon’s main concern with the project is the potential for a disaster along the transportation route. The NWMO has yet to determine a route or method of transportation, but it would necessarily cross through Northwestern Ontario.

“We all know that our highways have become more dangerous. We see far more trucks that are off the road that are in accidents. People are being killed already on our highways because of the escalated number of accidents,” Solomon said.

“We need to pause for a minute and think. I mean, obviously, the people who support this, they are promoting this as safe. The people in opposition say otherwise.”

She said that as this project continues, she would like the opportunity to express Fort William First Nation’s concern to NWMO and gather more information about the transportation route.

Solomon also wants the NWMO to consider the proximity principle which would mandate that nuclear waste be managed as near as possible to the place it is produced.