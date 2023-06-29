Fort Frances police charge armed assailant in business

Police briefs

(FORT FRANCES, ON) – Members of the Rainy River District Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged one individual following an incident at a local business.

On June 27, 2023, shortly after 1:00 p.m., members of the Rainy River District OPP responded to an incident at a local business of an individual suspected to be in possession of a firearm. Officers promptly arrived on scene and initiated an investigation into the occurrence.

Through investigation, it was determined that the individual was in possession of a firearm and was subsequently placed under arrest.

As a result, a 20-year old Lac La Croix First Nation resident, has been arrested and charged with: Carrying Concealed Weapon; Uttering Threats – Cause Death or Bodily Harm; Failure to Comply with Release Order – Other Than to Attend Court – two counts.

The accused has been remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Fort Frances at a later date.

Members of the Rainy River Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment had a busy weekend, where 3 individuals were charged with impaired driving offences.

IMPAIRED DRIVERS

(FORT FRANCES,ON) – Members of the Rainy River District Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged one individual with impaired operation.

On June 28, 2023, around 1:00 a.m., members of the Rainy River District OPP Detachment responded to a traffic complaint of a motor vehicle driving erratically along Highway. Officers subsequently located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop.

Through investigation, it was determined that the driver of the motor vehicle had been impaired by alcohol. The driver was subsequently placed under arrest and transported to the Fort Frances OPP Detachment for further testing.

As a result, a 21-year-old Rainy River resident has been arrested and charged with: Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus); Dangerous operation; Driving motor vehicle with open container of liquor; Young driver – B.A.C. above zero; Drive motor vehicle, fail to display two plates; Unnecessary noise.

The accused has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Fort Frances on July 31, 2023.

The OPP remains committed to taking alcohol/drug-impaired drivers off our roads through enforcement and public education. If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it.

(FORT FRANCES, ON) – On June 24, 2023, at approximately 2:30 a.m., members of the Fort Frances OPP Detachment located a possible impaired driver within the Town of Fort Frances.

Through investigation, it was determined that the driver of the motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently placed under arrest.

A 33-years-old resident of Heron Bay, has been charged with: Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs and Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 Plus).

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Fort Frances on August 28, 2023.

(ATIKOKAN, ON) – On June 24, 2023, at approximately 12:00 p.m., members of the Atikokan OPP Detachment located a possible unlicensed driver on the Automated Licence Plate Recognition (ALPR) equipped on the OPP patrol vehicle.

Through investigation, it was determined that the driver of the motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently placed under arrest.

A 37-year-old Atikokan resident, has been charged with: Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 Plus) and Drive Motor Vehicle, No Licence

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Atikokan on August 31, 2023.

(FORT FRANCES, ON) – On June 24, 2023, at approximately 6:30 p.m., members of the Fort Frances OPP Detachment responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle on the Kings Highway in the Town of Fort Frances. Police responded and located the subject motor vehicle.

Through investigation, it was suspected that the driver of the motor vehicle was impaired by drugs. Further tests were conducted, and it was determined that the driver was impaired by drugs. The driver was subsequently placed under arrest.

A 44-years-old Devlin resident has been charged with: Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs and Adult Possession of a Schedule I Substance (Other than Heroin). An undisclosed amount of drug residue was also seized as a result of this investigation.

The accused was released from Custody and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Fort Frances on July 24. 2023.

Each accused received a 90 Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS) and a seven-day vehicle impoundment.

CHRISTINA CALAYCA: NEARLY 16 YEARS SINCE HER DISAPPEARANCE

Reported Missing From Rainbow Falls Provincial Park

As campers and tourists return to the area of Rainbow Falls Provincial Park, east of Nipigon, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is asking the public to watch for any signs of a woman who disappeared nearly 16 years ago.

Christina CALAYCA of Toronto was last seen on the morning of August 6, 2007. She had been camping at the park, located along Highway 17, between the communities of Schreiber and Rossport, when she went out for a run. Christina, who was 20 at the time, was never seen again.

Extensive searches of the area were conducted, but there has never been a trace of Christina. While it’s not known if her disappearance involved foul play, it cannot be ruled out.

Christina was wearing a blue hoodie, a maroon/purple striped shirt, black pants and blue and white running shoes which fastened with Velcro.

Investigators are asking people in the area to report any sign of human remains (bones) or articles of clothing, or even pieces of clothing, that match the description of what Christina CALAYCA had been wearing.

Anyone with information should contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

FATAL CRASH

(EAR FALLS, ON) – The Ear Falls Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment is investigating a fatal collision.

On June 27, 2023, just after 8:00 p.m., members of the Red Lake OPP along with Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and Fire responded to a report of single motor vehicle collision on Highway 105.

Despite life saving efforts, the lone occupant of the motor vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene.

This remains an ongoing investigation being conducted by OPP Technical Collision Investigators.