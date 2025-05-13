Fort Frances Fire and Rescue responds to incident on Pit Road 2

At approximately 16:16 CST yesterday afternoon, Monday, May 12, 2025, Fort Frances Fire Rescue responded to a reported salvage fire in the industrial park on Pit Road 2. Crews acted quickly to contain and control the fire, successfully preventing further spread.

Mutual aid was requested for tanker support, with Alberton Fire responding. Couchiching Fire was also dispatched but was cancelled prior to arrival. The Ontario Provincial Police were on scene to secure the area and ensure public safety.

Rainy River District Paramedic Services also attended and remained on standby to ensure responder safety. No injuries were reported.

The fire was declared out at approximately 18:31 CST. At this time, the cause of the fire is not believed to be suspicious.