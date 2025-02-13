Former Prime Ministers call on Canadians to show their pride this Saturday

With Saturday, February 15, 2025 marking the 60th anniversary of the Canadian Flag, all of Canada’s living former prime ministers have called on Canadians to show pride in their country by flying the flag in the face of U.S. President Donald Trump’s threats and insults.

In a letter to Canadians posted on Tuesday, February 11, 2025, the group of former prime ministers applauded the “national spirit” that has arisen since the U.S. President began making references to Canada as the country’s 51st state, and threatening various tariffs. To that end, to recognize the 60th anniversary of the adoption of the current Canadian Flag, which was officially adopted on February 15, 1965, and the annual National Flag of Canada Day, which was declared on February 15, 1996, the former prime ministers are calling on all Canadians to fly the Canadian Flag to demonstrate the people’s “determination to defend Canada’s values and our independence.”

“In recent weeks, we’ve witnessed a surge of Canadian pride and patriotism,” the letter reads.

“In the face of threats and insults from Donald Trump, Canadians have come together to express their love for our country and their determination to defend Canada’s values and our independence. As former prime ministers of Canada, we applaud this national spirit. And we call on our fellow Canadians to show the flag as never before. On Flag Day 2025, let’s fly our flag with pride. Let’s show the world that we are proud of our history and proud of our country.”

The letter is co-signed by Joe Clark, who was Canada’s 16th prime minister from June 1979 to March 1980, Kim Campbell (19th, June 1993 to November 1993), Jean Chrétien (20th, November 1993 to December 2003), Paul Martin (21st, December 2003 to February 2006) and Stephen Harper (22nd, February 2006 to November 2015). The group acknowledge that they come from different parties and viewpoints, but said they are all in agreement on their view of Canada as a country “worth celebrating and fighting for.”

“The five of us come from different parties,” the letter reads.

“We’ve had our share of battles in the past. But we all agree on one thing: Canada, the true north, strong and free, the best country in the world, is worth celebrating and fighting for. As we celebrate the 60th anniversary of our national flag, let’s make this Flag Day one to remember!”

In recognition of the 60th anniversary of the Canadian Flag and National Flag of Canada Day, the Fort Frances Times is making a Canadian Flag cutout available to readers on the back page of today’s Bulletin. Cut out the page and post it in your window to wish the flag a happy birthday this Saturday.