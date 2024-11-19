Foreign-student squeeze forces U of W hiring freeze

The University of Winnipeg has announced a hiring freeze as senior administration reels in spending in response to a drop in international enrolment and other budgetary pressures.

President Todd Mondor told senators on Sept. 26 that enrolment among new non-Canadian students had dropped 50 per cent for the fall term and would result in “a significant financial impact.”

Meeting minutes show the university projects a $4 million to $5 million in tuition losses for the current fiscal year, and related fallout to continue into 2025-26.

U of W has since issued a directive to halt hiring and reduce all departments’ non-salary account lines by seven per cent for the remainder of the current fiscal year, which ends on March 31, 2025.

“We appreciate your understanding and co-operation as we make these difficult decisions to maintain fiscal sustainability for the university,” Navinder Basra, vice-president, finance and administration, wrote in a memo to faculty and staff on Nov. 5.

As of last week, Basra’s office had suspended employees’ ability to expense meals and refreshments for work meetings held during regular business hours, and social functions organized to support educational, research or service activities.

“There’s a freeze on hiring, aside from emergency ones; that means no (teaching ssistants) or markers,” said Peter Miller, president of the faculty association that represents roughly 600 academics.

“It’s going to be a really great challenge for faculty members to maintain the same high levels of teaching and evaluation without marking and teaching assistant aid.”

Students who typically fill these positions are also slated to lose income and job experience, Miller said.

He called the federal government’s new cap on foreign students “the icing on the cake” when it comes to financial challenges at the post-secondary institute that has long received less annual funding per student than its counterparts.

U of W is among the local schools that appear to be affected by global confusion about Canadian universities and colleges in the wake of Ottawa’s multi-year crackdown on international students, announced in January.

Neither the president of the downtown university nor any other senior administrator was made available for an interview on the subject Thursday.

In the spring, U of W’s governing board approved a $179-million budget, which reflects a two per cent increase in year-over-year provincial funding, for 2024-25.

The university had initially budgeted for an 11 per cent increase in annual tuition and fee revenue, which was estimated to surpass $61.2 million.

While they make up a minority of the student population – last year, international students represented 18 per cent of U of W learners — they pay roughly three times the tuition as their peers who are citizens.

U of W did not release up-to-date information on enrolment Thursday.

Student union leader Tomiris Kaliyeva said she is advocating for a cap on international tuition next year so existing learners do not have to pay even more money and potentially be forced to return to their home countries as a result of their school’s financial struggles.

“We’re obviously worried. We obviously try to make sure that the education is the same quality and security is the same. Those are two of our main concerns right now,” said the president of the students’ association and recent graduate of U of W, who is originally from Kazakhstan.

Kaliyeva said she was given a heads-up at the end of September that campus-wide austerity measures would be introduced in response to the drop in both domestic and international registration, and insufficient provincial funding.

At the time, senior administration singled out security services as one particular area where cost savings would be found, she said.

“We are mindful of workload issues and overtime demands that may occur due to unfilled vacancies and will strive to ensure that our members are treated and compensated fairly,” said Rob Parker of the Association of Employees Supporting Education Services.

University spokesman Caleb Zimmerman confirmed the institution introduced interim measures, including vacancy management and “a delay on hiring decisions,” but provided few details Thursday.

“We are currently in discussions with the provincial government regarding our funding needs and do not have any comments regarding our budget at this time,” Zimmerman said in an email.

Asked about the financial constraints at U of W, a spokesperson for Advanced Education Minister Renée Cable issued a generic statement, saying her office is involved in annual budgeting conversations with all stakeholders.