Ford gov’t announces Winter Road Program funding while sharply criticized by NDP

As part of the Ontario Government’s Winter Roads Program and its Connecting the North draft transportation plan from 2020, it has earmarked $13 million in funding to build and maintain winter roads in Northern Ontario. While this was criticized by the Ontario NDP, the Ford government has yet to respond to those criticisms.



“The increased funding for these vital connections to Ontario’s network of roads will help more than 24,000 people in remote areas continue to connect to jobs, services and family during the winter months and will support the transport of essential goods to support local economies,” reads a release from the province. “These seasonal routes provide connections to all-season roads and make it easier for communities to bring in essential goods and services such as food, medical supplies and construction materials. Community members also rely on winter roads to access cultural and sporting events, visit friends and family and travel to health care and other appointments.”

The Connecting the North draft transportation plan, the latest document the province has issued on building and maintaining roads in Northern Ontario, outlines six goals. These include connecting communities, enabling economic growth, providing reliable transportation options, providing sustainable transportation options, reliable transportation options for remote communities, and preparing for the future.



Other “Key actions in Northern Ontario” highlighted by the province include highway widening projects, new ONTC bus routes, investing in remote municipal airports, more passenger rail services, more rest areas on highways, and offering the G1 in three indigenous languages.

This investment is said to enhance seasonal trucking and trade routes, Ontario is also investing $16 million in Northern Ontario for repairing municipal roads and bridges. Together, the province suggests these investments will connect remote communities and economies.

But, Marit Stiles, Leader of the Ontario NDP and the official opposition, shared her perspective at the AMO conference happening this week in Ottawa.

“Municipalities are on the front lines here. They’re keeping our roads safe, our water clean, and our communities healthy. But for years, Queen’s Park has been pushing more costs onto them without the funding to match,” said Stiles. “It’s time for a real partnership where the province pays its fair share, listens to local leaders, and stops forcing communities to do more with less.”

Still, the Ford government, and its Minister of Indigenous Affairs and Northern Development, Greg Rickford, think this represents its commitment to reconciliation.



“Winter roads are lifelines for remote Indigenous families, connecting communities and commerce across the far North,” reads a quote Rickford in the release. “This investment strengthens those corridors and reflects our commitment to meaningful reconciliation through infrastructure that supports opportunity and future prosperity.”



Further comment from Rickford on how this will directly or indirectly impact Fort Frances and the rest of the Rainy River District was sought out by the Fort Frances Times. However, none was supplied by press time.