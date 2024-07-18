‘Food should be everywhere’: Orangeville Food Bank brings garden fresh food to the community

The Orangeville Food Bank has had its first harvest of the year from its community garden, helping bring more fresh produce into the food bank.

On July 16, volunteers did the first harvest of the year of zucchini, peppers and lettuce.

The Orangeville Food Bank (OFB) has a plot of land, 50 feet wide and 50 feet long, beside the Edelbrock Centre called the Happy Harvest Garden.

The plot was donated by the Town of Orangeville to help the food bank bring more fresh produce to its clients.

Vickie Lewis has been volunteering with the food bank for eight years and working on the community garden for three years. She started tending to the land in early June to get it harvest ready for the summer.

“The garden will be producing a lot this year,” Lewis said. “Other years we’ve had between 1,000, 2,000 pounds, and I wouldn’t be surprised if this year we have at least 2,000 pounds.”

Gary Skinn, OFB warehouse co-ordinator, helped get the community garden and orchard up and running. Skinn said he is very passionate about food security and making sure people have enough to sustain themselves.

“I think food should be everywhere,” Skinn said. “I think like, obviously, the community garden orchard, but I think it should literally be everywhere and everyone should be growing food.”

The garden not only provides food, but also has volunteer opportunities and paid summer student positions. This program provides not-for-profit employers funds to create quality summer work experience for young people aged 15 to 30 years.

Community members are also able to help by donating vegetables from their personal garden. Once you have produce to donate, wash it and bring it to the food bank.