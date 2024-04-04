Food Insecurity Continues to Rise Across Northwestern Ontario

Household food insecurity is a growing reality for northwestern Ontario residents, now affecting more than 1 in 5 households across the region.

According to a food costing survey conducted by the Northwestern Health Unit in 2023, the average cost to feed a family of four is $326.17 per week or $1412.32 per month – a 9% increase from their 2022 survey. Read more in the newly released 2023 report: The Real Cost of Eating Well in Northwestern Ontario.

While inflation has significantly increased the price of goods recently, incomes have ultimately failed to keep pace with the cost of living. When money is tight, enjoyable and nutritious food is often compromised to pay for other necessities, like rent. This is household food insecurity – inadequate or insecure access to food due to a lack of money.

Donating food simply isn’t enough to tackle this growing and persistent public health concern. Research shows that income-based policy solutions can help reduce food insecurity. Wages and social assistance that reflect the actual cost of living, affordable housing and childcare, and adequate employment security can help reduce food insecurity in northwestern Ontario. Learn more about food insecurity by visiting the Food Insecurity page at the NWHU website.