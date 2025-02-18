Five candidates on ballot for Kenora-Rainy River

Voters in the Kenora-Rainy River will have five names to choose from on their ballot this election.

According to Elections Ontario, as of closing of nominations, members from five of Ontario’s registered political parties have stepped forward to represent the riding as part of the next provincial government.

In the running to become the next Member of Provincial Parliament for Kenora-Rainy River are (listed alphabetically by last name):

Anthony Leek (Ontario Liberal Party)

John Redins (Green Party of Ontario)

Randy Ricci (New Blue Party)

Greg Rickford (PC Party of Ontario) [incumbent]

Rudy Turtle (Ontario NDP)

Election day in Ontario is Thursday, February 27, 2025, and advanced voting will begin on Thursday, February 20, 2025 and run until Saturday, February 22, 2025. Advanced voting was originally listed as the Memorial Sports Centre, but a representative of Elections Ontario said that information was not correct.