First-ever Pushing Up Daisies fair a success

The first-ever Pushing Up Daisies Health Fair was a huge success. The event, held May 18, focused on death and dying, with about fifteen community members sharing the services their agencies provide. About eighty people attended the event, which had been postponed from April 20 due to poor weather.

Chelsea Craig, RPN, and Carley McCormick (Patient Experience +Flo Coordinator) at Riverside Health Care, sharing information Riverside has to offer. —Robin McCormick photos

“Everyone who attended came specifically for their own reasons,” said Sis McCormick, Sunset Country Palliative Care Committee (SCPCC) co-chair. “SCPCC is looking at different ways to take this presentation across the District on a smaller scale. The committee is very appreciative of the generous donations that we’re donated by local businesses. The committee thanks everyone who attended. The atmosphere of the day certainly felt warm and inviting. It is hoped everyone gained knowledge from this event. Stay tuned for more initiatives coming from SCPCC.”