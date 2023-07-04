Fires of Note for the northwest region

- Sioux Lookout 33 is located on the western edge of Wabakimi Provincial Park and is 60,394 hectares in size and not under control. The fire received helicopter bucket support this morning and heavy equipment continues to construct fire guards to limit spread potential.
- Sioux Lookout 44 is located on the west side of Lake St. Joseph and is 6,730 hectares in size and not under control. Helicopter bucketing operations continue to provide support.
- Sioux Lookout 53 is located 3.5 kilometers east of the Bearskin Lake First Nation and is 334 hectares in size and not under control. Crews continue to establish hose lines while helicopter bucketing operations provide support. Excellent progress continues to be made.
- Nipigon 13 is located west of Ogoki Lake and is 30,639 hectares in size and not under control. Values assessment and protection is ongoing and helicopter bucket operations are providing support.
- Nipigon 19 is located northwest of Ogoki Lake and is 8705 hectares in size and not under control. Crews continue to establish hose lines while helicopter bucket operations continue to provide support.
- Red Lake 28 is located 40 kilometers north of Lac Seul First Nation and is 19,177 hectares in size and not under control. Crews continue to establish hose lines while helicopter bucket operations continue to provide support.
Local fire
- Fort Frances 13 is located on an island on Rainy Lake, approximately 14 kilometres north of Fort Frances. The fire is under control.