Fires of Note burning across northwestern Ontario

Sioux Lookout 33 is located on the western edge of Wabakimi Provincial Park. The 60,394 hectare fire is not under control. Heavy equipment continues to construct fire guards to limit spread potential while crews establish hose lines. Values protection is ongoing.

Sioux Lookout 44 is located on the west side of Lake St. Joseph. The 6,730 hectare fire is not under control. Crews continue to establish hose lines around the fire.

Sioux Lookout 53 is located 3.5 kilometers east of the Bearskin Lake First Nation. The 334.2 hectare fire is being held. Crews continue to establish hose lines while helicopter bucketing operations provide support. Excellent progress continues to be made.

Nipigon 13 is located west of Ogoki Lake. The fire is now measuring 37,868 hectares and is not under control. Values assessment and protection is ongoing and helicopter bucket operations are providing support.

Nipigon 19 is located northwest of Ogoki Lake. The 9,143.3 hectare fire is not under control. Crews continue to establish hose lines while helicopter bucket operations continue to provide support.

Red Lake 28 is located 40 kilometers north of Lac Seul First Nation. The 19,177 hectare fire is not under control. Crews continue to establish hose lines while helicopter bucket operations continue to provide support.