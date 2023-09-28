Fire Chief Tyler Moffitt Challenges Fort Frances to be “Saved by the Beep”

Test Your Smoke Alarm Day Takes Place September 28 Across Ontario

Fort Frances, ON – Fire Chief Tyler Moffitt is calling on all residents of Fort Frances and the surrounding area to test their smoke alarms on September 28 as part of Test Your Smoke Alarm Day. Be prepared to be Saved by the Beep with a working smoke alarm – it is your best chance to keep you and your family safe in the event of a fire.

The Town of Fort Frances Fire Rescue Service is joining communities across Ontario on September 28 by asking everyone to take a minute and to ensure that there are working smoke alarms installed in their home. As well, our team members will be set-up at the Rainy Lake Square this Thursday, September 28th from the hours of 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM.

“Being prepared to act in the event of a fire can start with simply pressing the test button and having the confidence that a working smoke alarm is in your home,” said Fire Chief Tyler Moffitt. “Lives will be saved by regularly testing smoke alarms at least once a month, refreshing batteries at least once a year, and replacing smoke alarms older than 10 years.”

Last year, Ontario lost 133 people to deadly fires – the highest number in over 20 years. Many of these fires were found to have no working smoke alarm and stand as a reminder that only working smoke alarms will alert you to a fire and give you and your loved ones enough time to safely escape.

There has been a significant rise in fatal fires and the number of people we have lost in these fires is very concerning. Entire families have been lost to fire, as well as many of the victims were children … so many years of potential life lost.

In addition, the most troubling part is that the majority of these fires did not have a working smoke alarm in the home. Had there been working smoke alarms, and a well thought out and practiced home fire escape plan, these deaths may have been prevented.

For more information visit www.savedbythebeep.ca

