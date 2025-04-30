Final results of the 2025 Rainy River District Festival of the Performing Arts

Festival Results of Monday, April 14, 2025, to Wednesday, April 23, 2025, are as follows:

Instrumental Division Results – Monday, April 14

Adjudicator – Nathan Poole

CLASS B101 Elementary School Ukulele Group, Own Choice, Grades 3 to 6

FIRST: St. Mary School, Grade 4/5FIA, Directed by Mr. K. Brown

CLASS B505 Ensembles, Garage Band (with vocalists), Original Material

FIRST: Go Figure – Damien Hunt (Drums), Lucas Hendrix (Bass), Ryan Brown (Guitar) and Theodore Donaldson (Vocals) (First Class Honours)

CLASS B506 Ensembles, Garage Band (with vocalists), Cover Material

FIRST: Go Figure – Damien Hunt (Drums), Lucas Hendrix (Bass), Ryan Brown (Guitar) and Theodore Donaldson(Vocals) (First Class Honours)

CLASS B300 Bands and Orchestras, Own Choice, Beginner Band

FIRST: Cornerstone Christian School, Grade 9 Beginner Concert Band, Directed by Ms. R. Martin-Brown (Honors)

CLASS B 201 Recorder Solo, Elementary Recorder, Grades 5 and 6

FIRST: Rosina Woodgate (Descant Recorder) (First Class Honours)

CLASS BS-201 Woodwind Solo, Own Choice, Grade/Level 2

FIRST: Ethan Brown (Baritone Saxophone) (First Class Honours)

CLASS SV-3278 String Duet, Own Choice, Open

FIRST: Eden Waldner (violin) and Avery Veldhuisen (violin) (First Class Honours)

CLASS SC-013-M String Solo, Method Courses, Own Choice, Level 1

FIRST: Corbin Logsdon-Ferreira (Cello) (First Class Honours)

CLASS SC-015-M String Solo, Method Courses, Sacred, Level 1

FIRST: Corbin Logsdon-Ferreira (Cello) (First Class Honours)

CLASS SC-014-M String Solo, Method Courses, Classical, Level 1

FIRST: Corbin Logsdon-Ferreira (Cello) (First Class Honours)

CLASS BS-205 Woodwind Solo, Popular, Grade/Level 2

FIRST: Ethan Brown (Baritone Saxophone) (First Class Honours)

CLASS SV-022-M String Solo, Method Courses, Popular, Level 2

FIRST: Elena Bottomley (violin) (Honors)

CLASS SV-014-M String Solo, Method Courses, Classical, Level 1

FIRST: Gaia Logsdon (Violin) (First Class Honours)

CLASS SV-012-M String Solo, Method Courses, Popular, Level 1

FIRST: Gaia Logsdon (Violin) (First Class Honours)

CLASS SV-013-M String Solo, Method Courses, Own Choice, Level 1

FIRST: Gaia Logsdon (Violin) (First Class Honours)

SECOND: Elena Bottomley (violin) (First Class Honours)

CLASS SVA-013-M String Solo, Method Courses, Own Choice, Level 1

FIRST: Robin Logsdon (Viola) (First Class Honours)

CLASS SVA-014-M String Solo, Method Courses, Classical, Level 1

FIRST: Robin Logsdon (Viola) (First Class Honours)

CLASS SV-1353 String Solo, Fiddling, Junior Level

FIRST: Eden Waldner (violin) (First Class Honours)

CLASS SV-PS 3155 String Solo, Examination Courses, Romantic Composers, Grade 8 (I)

FIRST: Avery Veldhuisen (violin) (Honors)

CLASS SV-PS 3093 String Solo, Examination Courses, Romantic Composers, Grade 5 (J)

FIRST: Eden Waldner (violin) (Honors)

CLASS SV-PS 3156A String Solo, 20th/21st Century Composers, Grade 8 (I)

FIRST: Avery Veldhuisen (violin) (Honors)

Anishinaabemowin Drama and Speech Arts Division (non-competitive) – Tuesday, April 15

Adjudicator – Robert Horton – Gaa-aazhide-gikinoo’amaaged

CLASS AL108 Anishinaabemowin Language, Choral Speaking, Grades One, Two and Three

NC 1. St. Mary School, Gr 2/3 Ojibwe (Ms. S. Montgomery) Aandi Aandi (Where, Where)

NC 2. St. Mary School, Gr 1/2 Ojibwe (Ms. S. Montgomery) Bi-Ayaa Nimaamaa (My Mom is Arriving)

CLASS AL408 Anishinaabemowin Language, Choral Speaking, Grades Four, Five and Six

NC 1. J.W. Walker School, Grade 4 Anishinaabemowin Class (Ms. S. Andy) Jack miinawaa Jill

NC 2. J.W. Walker School, Grade 5 Anishinaabemowin Class (Ms. S. Andy) Menii Odaayaawan manishtanish

CLASS AL708 Anishinaabemowin Language, Choral Speaking, Grades Seven and Eight

NC 1. St. Mary School, Gr 6/7 Ojibwe (Ms. S. Montgomery) Imaa Flanders Gitigaan (In Flanders Fields)

CLASS SP 0102 Heritage Music

NC 1. St. Mary Hand Drum Group (Ms. R. Bird) Swirling Water Song

Vocal Music Division Results – Tuesday, April 22

Adjudicator – Alyssa Hildebrand

CLASS V243E School Choirs, Massed Junior Choir – Grades 4 to 6 (English)

FIRST: St. Mary School Choir, Grade 4-6 (First Class Honours) Director: Ms. A. LaFroy, Accompanist: Mr. M. Brady

SECOND: Cornerstone Christian School Choir, Grade 4-5 (First Class Honours) Director: Mrs. R. Martin-Brown, Accompanist: Mr. L. Koomans

CLASS V234F Classroom Choruses, Grade 5 (French)

NC St. Mary School, Grade 4/5 FI (Honours) Director: Mr. M. Brady, Accompanist: Mr. M. Brady

CLASS PV 1202 Solo, 20th/21st Century English Art Song, 14 Years and Under (E)

FIRST: Cassandra Armstrong (Honours)

CLASS V 1105 Solo, Canadian Composer, 10 years and under

FIRST: Anneliese De Gagné (First Class Honours)

SECOND: Willow House (Honours)

CLASS PV-C 1161 Solo, Canadian Composer, 12 years and under (P)

FIRST: Lilah Brockie (Honours)

CLASS PV 1211 Solo, Canadian Composer, 14 Years and Under (E)

FIRST: Cassandra Armstrong (Honours)

CLASS V 1107 Solo, TV/Movie Musical, 10 years and under

FIRST: Anneliese De Gagné (Honours)

SECOND: Carys Simpson (Honours)

CLASS PV 1203 Solo, French Mélodie, 14 Years and Under (E)

FIRST: Cassandra Armstrong (First Class Honours)

CLASS V 1165 Solo, Musical Theatre, contrast to PV-MT 1164, 12 years and under

FIRST: Lilah Brockie (Honours)

SECOND: Allegra Brockie (Honours)

CLASS PV-PC 1212 Solo, Popular/Contemporary, 14 years and under (E)

FIRST: Cassandra Armstrong (Honours)

SECOND: Ava Gutormson (Honours)

CLASS V 1109A Solo, Musical Theatre, Ballad, 10 years and under

FIRST: Teagan McKinnon (Honours)

SECOND: Anneliese De Gagné (Honours)

CLASS V194 Sight Singing, Grade 8

FIRST: Cassandra Armstrong (Honours)

CLASS V 1106 Solo, Popular/Contemporary, 10 years and under

FIRST: Teagan McKinnon (First Class Honours)

SECOND: Norah Ogden (Honours)

CLASS PV-MT 1164 Solo, Musical Theatre, 12 years and under (P)

FIRST: Lilah Brockie (Honours)

SECOND (TIE): Cyniah Morrison (Honours) AND Reece Kuchma (Honours)

CLASS V 1109B Solo, Musical Theatre, Up-Tempo, 10 years and under

FIRST: Teagan McKinnon (First Class Honours)

SECOND (TIE): Anneliese De Gagné (Honours) AND Carys Simpson (Honours)

Vocal Music Division Results – Wednesday, April 23

Adjudicator – Alyssa Hildebrand

CLASS PV-TV 1163 Solo, TV/Movie Musical, 12 years and under (P)

FIRST: Allegra Brockie (Honors)

SECOND: Cyniah Morrison (Honors)

CLASS PV-PC 1162 Solo, Popular/Contemporary, 12 years and under (P)

FIRST: Lilah Brockie (Honors)

SECOND: Allegra Brockie (Honors)

CLASS V206 Duet, 12 years and under

FIRST: Ronni Maynard and Reece Kuchma (Honors)

CLASS PV 1209 Solo, Folk Song (Traditional or Traditional Style), 14 years and under (E)

FIRST: Jennifer Fuhrer (Honors)

CLASS V1057A Solo, TV/Movie Musical or Musical Theatre, Ballad, 8 years and under

FIRST: Adelaide Jones (Honors)

CLASS PV-MT 1214 Solo, Musical Theatre, 14 years and under (E)

FIRST: Cassandra Armstrong (First Class Honours)

SECOND: Ava Gutormson (Honors)

CLASS V1057B Solo, TV/Movie Musical or Musical Theatre, Up Tempo, 8 years and under

FIRST: Adelaide Jones (Honors)

CLASS PV-MT 1264 Solo, Musical Theatre, 16 years and under (J)

FIRST: Harper Woolsey (Honors)

SECOND: Alexis Latter (Honors)

CLASS V1056 Solo, Popular/Contemporary, 8 years and under

FIRST: Adelaide Jones (Honors)

CLASS PV-TV 1213 Solo, TV/Movie Musical, 14 years and under (E)

FIRST: Ava Gutormson (First Class Honours)

SECOND: Jennifer Fuhrer (Honors)

CLASS PV-TV 1263 Solo, TV/Movie Musical, 16 years and under (J)

FIRST: Alexis Latter (Honors)

CLASS V 1215 Solo, Musical Theatre, contrast to class PV-MT 1214, 14 years and under

FIRST: Ava Gutormson (Honors)

SECOND: Cassandra Armstrong (Honors)

CLASS V 1266 Solo, Musical Theatre, contrast to class PV-MT 1264, 16 years and under

FIRST: Alexis Latter (First Class Honours)

SECOND (TIE): Harper Woolsey (Honors) AND Laila DeGrechie (Honors)

CLASS V 1562 Solo, Popular/Contemporary, Adult

FIRST: Terra Carlson (Honors)

CLASS PV-PC 1262 Solo, Popular/Contemporary, 16 years and under (J)

FIRST: Laila DeGrechie (Honors)

SECOND: Harper Woolsey (Honors)

CLASS V210 Duet, Open

FIRST: Terra Carlson and Michael Redford (Honors)

CLASS V209 Duet, 18 years and under

FIRST: Ryan Brown and Alexis Latter (Honors)