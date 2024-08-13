Feds invest over $3.7 million in eastern Ontario tourism sector

It’s no secret that eastern Ontario is a beautiful tourist destination, with its picturesque waterways, charming historic sites, and thriving arts scene — and the federal government is taking notice.

Mark Gerretsen, Member of Parliament (MP) for Kingston and the Islands, visited the Great Lakes Museum in Kingston on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024, to announce an investment of over $3.7 million for 27 organizations across eastern Ontario that are diversifying their offerings and contributing to attracting new visitors to the region.

Gerretsen made the announcement on behalf of Filomena Tassi, Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario (FedDev Ontario), while standing next to one of eastern Ontario’s newest attractions, the S.S. Keewatin.

The Great Lakes Museum received $250,000 to restore the 1907 steamship, initially built by the Fairfield Shipbuilding and Engineering Co. Ltd. and owned by CP Rail. The Edwardian-era steamship liner was brought to Kingston in October 2023. It opened for tours in May 2024 and is attracting visitors from around the world.

In addition to this support, the Great Lakes Museum received over $77,000 from Canadian Heritage’s Canada Cultural Spaces Fund to renovate its historic pump house, which functions as the museum’s primary education centre and community events space, and forms a key part of the new visitor experience for the S.S. Keewatin. Renovations include improvements to energy efficiency, restoration of the historic interior, and addition of a ramp.

The Great Lakes Museum previously received a FedDev Ontario investment through the Tourism Relief Fund to renovate the historical building at the Kingston Dry Dock National Historic Site.

“The Great Lakes Museum is an important historical institution within our community, and the S.S. Keewatin serves as an iconic landmark on Kingston’s beautiful waterfront,” stated Gerretsen.

“With investments like those made today, Kingston and the rest of eastern Ontario are positioned to welcome tourists from around the world and showcase the unique, exciting, and historic destinations throughout the region.”

Chris West, Chair of the Great Lakes Museum Board, said, “The Great Lakes Museum is extremely pleased to receive this funding, as it will assist us in making greatly needed infrastructure improvements on the S.S. Keewatin. These investments will give us the ability to expand our tours and host events on the ship. The net result will be increased visitors to the Great Lakes Museum and more tourism dollars coming to Kingston.”

MP Gerretsen highlighted how an increase in tourists leads to spillover benefits into communities while stimulating local economies: “The Government of Canada is committed to supporting projects like these… Through the Tourism Growth Program, a total of over $30 million is available for tourism businesses in southern Ontario so that they can scale up, grow, and thrive. As of this week, applications are being accepted again for 2025 until September 17, 2024. So, to the folks here at the Great Lakes Museum, you have until September 17 — I heard a lot more projects you have on the go — to apply for more funding.”

Gerretsen congratulated all the organizations recognized in this announcement, saying, ”The work you are doing here is leaving a lasting impact on our communities.”

He also gave kudos to West: “I’ve had the opportunity to get to know Chris over the years, both when I was mayor and then as a federal representative. And I can tell you, in my line of work, you come across primarily two types of people… people who can talk a good game, but the delivery isn’t all that great, [and] people who don’t know how to sell themselves, but are great at executing plans. Every once in a while, you find that person that is really good at both, and that’s Chris West. He is an incredible asset to this museum and to tourism in our community.”

To the museum team, Gerretsen said, “To think that only a few years ago, this all seemed as though it was being lost due to some mismanagement on the previous federal government’s part. To see where we are now, what you’ve been able to accomplish, and how you’re contributing to the tourism and culture in our community is truly remarkable… I certainly look forward to more opportunities to continue to help the Great Lakes Museum continue to thrive and become that anchor — no pun intended — in our community.”

The multimillion-dollar investment also covers five projects supporting Indigenous tourism across eastern Ontario, including $30,500 for the Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte to deliver a historical interpretive concert series in Deseronto, themed with the four seasons.

In a news release from the federal government, Minister Tassi said, “Eastern Ontario offers natural beauty and a rich heritage to the many tourists who visit each year. The Government of Canada is committed to supporting Canadian tourism experiences, like the Great Lakes Museum, as they expand their offerings and welcome visitors to their must-see attractions in the region.”

“Southern Ontario’s tourism sector is an incredibly important economic driver and provides jobs for Canadians from all walks of life,” Tourism Minister Soraya Martinez Ferrada noted in the release.

“Through the Tourism Growth Program, the Government of Canada is supporting local organizations like the Great Lakes Museum. As we continue to invest in the sector, we will help bring more domestic and international visitors to the region to discover all that it has to offer.”

“The Kingston Dry Docks National Historic Site of Canada is a vital part of our maritime history, showcasing the ingenuity and perseverance that helped build our nation,” shared Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage.

“By supporting the restoration and preservation of the pump house, as a government, we are ensuring that future generations can learn about this important heritage and understand its role in shaping our collective identity as Canadians.”

According to the release, Canada’s regional development agencies are delivering the $108 million Tourism Growth Program over three years to support businesses and organizations and help diversify regional economies. These investments in tourism products and experiences will encourage visitation to and within Canada. FedDev Ontario delivers over $30 million through the program in southern Ontario. Since 2015, the Government of Canada, through FedDev Ontario, has invested over $415 million in nearly 1,450 tourism-related businesses and organizations, estimated to have supported over 24,500 jobs, the federal government detailed.

A new application intake for the Tourism Growth Program in southern Ontario is now open and receiving applications until September 17, 2024. Tourism businesses and organizations can visit the Tourism Growth Program in southern Ontario page to see if they are eligible and submit an application.

Other Eastern Ontario Tourism projects in the area that received support included: