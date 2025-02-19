Feds invest in business development training centre near Sioux Lookout

Major investments in “Indigenous-led economic development” are coming to Northwestern Ontario according to a news release from the federal government. The largest sum of the various initiatives funded by the feds was announced for Mishkeegogamang First Nation to fund the construction of a “business development and training centre.” Moreover, the space is supposed to include space for hosting five “joint venture” partnerships and a centre for business support.

“These investments will support continued economic growth and the development of new opportunities in Indigenous communities throughout Northwestern Ontario,” reads the release. “These initiatives will enhance the ability of First Nations communities to lead and benefit from business development within their traditional territories.

“Specifically, the projects include the delivery of several critical plans and strategies, the hiring of skilled professionals including economic development officers and business managers, as well as the construction of new facilities and infrastructure and the acquisition of new equipment.”

Of the $2.66 million in funds, the lion’s share was announced for Mishkeegogamang First Nation.



“Mishkeegogamang First Nation is receiving an investment of $912,165 to support the construction of a business development and training centre,” reads the release. “The facility will house a business development hub, an economic development office, and training and multi-purpose rooms. In addition, the centre will house the Missaby Economic Development Corporation, space for five current community joint venture partnerships, and space for new private businesses to receive support.”

Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services, suggested Northern Ontario “thrives” when Indigenous knowledge and leadership are at the helm.

“Supporting Indigenous-led initiatives isn’t just about economic reconciliation – it’s about recognizing that Northern Ontario thrives when Indigenous knowledge, leadership and innovation help shape our shared future,” said Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services in the release. “These community-driven projects create good jobs, build sustainable economies, and strengthen partnerships across Northern Ontario.”

For a complete breakdown of the funding announced, search ‘Government of Canada investing over $2.5 million in support of Indigenous-led economic development in Northwestern Ontario’ on Canada.ca

https://x.com/FedNor/status/1889327337499439520