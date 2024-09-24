FedNor supporting 18 Indigenous-led projects in the North with $6.9M

THUNDER BAY – FedNor, the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, is investing $6.9 million in 18 Indigenous-led projects across Northern Ontario, Indigenous Services Minister Patty Hajdu announced Friday.

Hajdu, Thunder Bay-Superior North’s member of parliament, said the funding “will support development in remote and rural Indigenous communities, creating good stable jobs and helping to grow an economy that works for everyone.”

The projects include the expansion and development of community and business support services and the creation of economic development corporations.

Among the projects is a bioenergy pilot project in Lac Seul. FedNor is funding it to the tune of $514,960 towards design and construction expenses.

A backgrounder from the federal agency said the pilot project “will serve as a demonstration model that could be replicated and scaled to meet the needs of other rural or remote First Nations communities.”

The Nishnawbe Aski Development Fund is getting $960,000 in support for ongoing operations in community and business support services, as well as access to capital for small and medium-sized businesses for a three-year period.

The support is appreciated and important to entrepreneurs in the North, said Brian Davey, the Nishnawbe Aski fund’s chief executive officer.

“Any money that we get that we could put out in loans to entrepreneurs that come forward for requests for support, financial support – it’s very useful for their business,” Davey said. “And we’re so happy to be able to be in a position to respond to them.”

Other First Nations organizations benefiting from FedNor support include:

Kiikinomaga Kikenjigewen Employment & Training Services, which is getting $850,320 to develop an economic development and employment strategy and deliver the Discovery House Centre of Excellence training program.

Mitaanjigamiing First Nation, which is receiving $300,000 to hire an economic development officer for a three-year period.

Matawa First Nations Management, which is receiving $300,000 for private sector development in member communities

Bearskin Lake First Nation – $300,000 to hire an economic development officer for a three-year period.

Big Island First Nation – $296,676 to hire an economic development officer for a three-year period.

Cat Lake First Nation – $279,150 for completion of a sustainable ecological and economic master plan.

Big Grassy River First Nation – $190,000 to support the economic and cultural development of Assabaska Ojibway Heritage Park.

Rocky Bay First Nation (Biinjitiwaabik Zaaging Anishinaabek) – $135,151 towards completion of emergency repairs to its marina breakwall.

Wabauskang First Nation – $94,940 to develop a five-year strategic plan.

Naicatchewenin First Nation – $67,500 to develop an economic opportunity strategy for recently acquired land near Emo.

“I think the projects that are in remote communities are really exciting because obviously remote communities struggle much more in terms of economic development,” said Hajdu.

“Oftentimes, it’s harder for people to go into business (and) promote their business and distribute their products. And so there are a number of different projects that will support all kinds of action in remote communities – support for small businesses, support for communities.”