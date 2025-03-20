Federal government commits up to $20 million to support Science North Centre in Thunder Bay

Today Minister Patty Hajdu, Ashley Larose, Chief Executive Officer of Science North, and James Lundrigan, Chair of the Board of Trustees for Science North, announced a federal investment of up to $20 million for a science centre in Thunder Bay, through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to announce this historic $20 million federal investment in Science North’s new waterfront facility in Thunder Bay,” Said Hajdu, who is the MP for Thunder Bay–Superior North.

“This world-class attraction will not only inspire curiosity and innovation but also draw new talent, tourism, and economic opportunity to our region. By supporting hands-on science education and integrating Indigenous knowledge, we are building a space that reflects the diversity and brilliance of Northwestern Ontario. This investment is about more than just a building—it’s about creating opportunities for learning, jobs, and community growth for generations to come.”

This project will support a net-zero science centre attraction in Thunder Bay, designed to the Canadian Green Building Council’s Zero Carbon Building Standard (V4) and provide accessible community services to 67,500 people annually, including populations experiencing higher needs.

“The Government of Canada’s support through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program is a significant boost to our long-standing efforts to bring science to Northwestern and Indigenous communities,” said Lundrigan.

“This funding further enhances our ability to provide engaging STEM learning experiences. We are excited that this investment puts us on the right track toward making this project a reality, and the enthusiasm and commitment from our partners and the community reinforce its importance. We look forward to continuing to build momentum as we bring this exciting vision to life.”

The centre will offer high-quality cultural, recreational, and science-based experiences developed through extensive consultation with Indigenous communities, leaders, and advisors. The centre will also use green energy, including a heating and cooling system that uses geothermal power from Lake Superior.

“This investment from the Government of Canada marks a critical milestone in our journey to bring a world-class science centre to Northwestern Ontario,” Larose added.

“We are excited to take this important step forward, ensuring that Thunder Bay and the broader region will soon have an accessible, net-zero facility designed to inspire learning, discovery, and innovation for generations to come.”

The federal government says it recognizes the importance of community spaces and remains committed to strengthening and revitalizing Canadian communities, ensuring we remain connected through common interest and shared spaces.