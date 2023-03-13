Fatal motor vehicle collision on Hwy 17

(Kenora, On) Members of the Kenora Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) along with the assistance of the Technical Traffic Collision Investigators (TTCI), and the OPP Northwest Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) Team are assisting in the investigation of a fatal motor vehicle collision.

On Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at approximately 5:35 p.m., the Kenora OPP was notified of a fatal motor vehicle collision on Highway 17, near Richard Lake Road involving a passenger car and tractor trailer unit.

The 69-year-old Kenora resident was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the Tractor Trailer Unit sustained minor injuries and was transported by ambulance to hospital. Highway 17 has re-opened.

The investigation is continuing.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, contact the Kenora OPP at (807) 548-5534 or 1-888-310-1122.