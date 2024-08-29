Fatal motor vehicle collision near Dryden

(DRYDEN, ON) – The Dryden Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision.

On August 29, 2024, just before 2:00 a.m., members of the Dryden OPP Detachment along with Fire and emergency medical services responded to a two-vehicle collision involving a commercial motor vehicle (CMV) and passenger motor vehicle on Highway 17 west of the City of Dryden.

The driver of the passenger motor vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the CMV did not sustain any injuries.

The OPP North West Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) Team and OPP Collision Re-Constructionists are assisting in the investigation as it remains ongoing.

Highway 17 at Leach Road to Vermillion Bay remains closed at this time.