Fair queen competition to receive makeover, maintaining same spirit.

After 50-plus years, the Emo Fall Fair Queen competition is coming to an end, and being replaced by a more inclusive and modern bursary competition.

In a statement read by MC Melanie Williams, the committee said that the last few years have shown the competition needed to be updated.

“The decision to end the competition was not made lightly,” the statement says. “The committee spent the last few years hoping to continue the competition, but organizers cited changing times, dwindling participation, and a desire to focus on more inclusive programming that reflects the evolving identity of the Fall Fair.”

Ending the competition means that Isabella Meeks was the final fair queen crowned in 2023, the statement refers to Meeks as a bridge between the past and the future of the program.

“Dorothy Bonot created the Emo Fair Queen Contest and the longevity of the program has been strong,” the statement said. “Many who took part in the contest shared many wonderful memories of selling buttons, parades, interviews and the friendships made representing their community as the Emo Fair Queen.”

The statement also acknowledged former fair queens in attendance at the fundraiser, including 1985 fair queen Kim-Jo Bliss, 1997 queen Tammi Mann as well as 2002 fair queen and committee member Sis McCormick as well as committee member Mary Croswell whose daughter Ashley was also the 2013 fair queen.

In place of the fair queen competition, a new competition will begin this year.

“The Rainy River Valley Agricultural Society Fall Fair Ambassador Bursary Program,” [is] aimed at supporting young adults with leadership potential and passion for community service,” the statement says. “As our communities change, so must the ways we recognize and support our youth. The Ambassador Bursary allows us to honour the same values – service, leadership, volunteerism, and community engagement. The ambassador will demonstrate a commitment to their community, leadership in agriculture or urban life, and a vision for their future. The winner will receive a monetary bursary from the Fair Board to support their education/projects and their future.”

2023 Emo Fair Queen Isabelle Meeks, left, took part in the Emo Fall Fair parade with that year’s Mini Queen and King, Adelaide Jones and Donovan King. Meeks will be the last crowned Emo Fair Queen, as the organizing committee pivots to a more modern Fair Ambassador competition. – Allan Bradbury photo

The program is open to everyone ages 17-24 years old and candidates will be evaluated through an application and interview process.