Fair Queen committee looking to teens to help reinvent historic event

The Fair Queen Committee is looking for some ideas to modernize and reinvigorate the historic competition.

The committee made the difficult decision to cancel the Fair Queen competition this year, due to a lack of interest. Only two contestants had signed up by the deadline, so the committee pressed the pause button for a year.

“It was a really hard decision,” said committee member Mary Croswell. “The competition is really special to us, but we’re going to do some thinking and hopefully bring it back next year.”

The committee is reaching out to district youth and their families for ideas and input, to see what they would like to see in the competition going forward.

“We’d really love to hear from them, and we’d love to hear their ideas,” said Croswell.

Some early brainstorming from the committee table have been to bring back the live talent show, or swap the Queen title for Fair Ambassador, or possibly revamp the fashion show element, which was dropped from the competition several years ago.

“Everything’s on the table right now,” said Croswell.

the Fair Queen competition is an annual event for teens in the district, which runs throughout the summer, culminating with a crowning ceremony at the start of the Fair. The winners continue to represent the Fair until the next winners are crowned the following year. Throughout the summer, contestants take part in a variety of events, including appearances at Canada Day festivities, a night at the Emo Speedway, and an interview night dinner party. The winners also help to run the Mini King and Queen competition.

Covid forced a few changes to the Fair Queen competition. The live talent competition was replaced with a video submission. A “letter to the editor” essay submission was added, along with a 2K a Day fitness challenge, to encourage physical fitness, in which funds were donated to a local charity for every kilometre of biking, walking or other physical activity logged by contestants.

During the height of Covid, when the fair wasn’t able to have midway rides, the contestants pulled together and ran an old fashioned game station at the fair, with three-legged races, sack races, horseshoes and more.

Change isn’t new to the competition – events have been added and removed throughout the decades. The committee took the waning interest as a cue that the time was right for change.

Croswell is hopeful that with a fresh look, and new ideas, competitors will see how enjoyable the competition is.

“It’s so much fun, not just for the contestants, but for their whole family,” she said. “It’s a great way to spend time together over the summer. Everyone gets involved.”

The committee has already been gifted new hand-made capes for the next competition, noted Croswell.

“They’re so stunning. I wish we could have used them this year,” she said.

Although the Fair will be missing a bit of its royal flair this year, the Mini King and Queen competition is still going ahead on Saturday, following the parade.

Anyone who would like to share an idea, or be involved in the reinvention of the Fair Queen competition, is encouraged to contact Croswell. She can be reached at 807-271-1586.