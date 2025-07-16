Fair committee gearing up for special 125th edition

The Emo Fair is just about a month away and this year marks a special milestone, with the theme of the event being based around their 125th anniversary.

The Rainy River Valley Agricultural Society Fall Fair as it’s officially known, began back in 1900 and was down on Emo’s Front St., according to board of directors member Angela Halvorsen Smith.

“I read somewhere, I did a little research a while ago, that it started on Front Street actually and then at some point, I don’t know all the dates, but it moved over to the fairgrounds and then that property was purchased,” she said.

“The fair is actually a privately-owned organization, a charitable, non-profit organization.”

Many of the fair’s traditional activities will remain the same this year but with additions of nostalgia calling back to years gone by.

“So the parade, for example, [the 125th anniversary is] the theme for the parade… and also the exhibition hall will have some aspects,” she said.

Fair books detailing the categories and prizes for the different fair competitions and exhibitions are available at the Fort Frances Times and other locations throughout the district.

One of the special additions for this year is 125th anniversary t-shirts and hoodies featuring a special logo. The information to order merch is available on the fair website, emofair.weebly.com/fair-merch . You can see the available colours then call or email in your order.

The fair normally holds a raffle throughout the event, and this year in addition to the cash raffle there will also be a commemorative quilt available as a prize as well.

Over the last number of years the fair board has put an effort into renewing the facilities at the fairgrounds, including the new food booths, bathrooms and pavilion, a renovation on the exhibition hall, and the demolition and reconstruction of the 4H food booth and exhibition area as well. A new fence has gone up around the grounds.

“Some of the things they’re working on (fundraising for) right now are a new canteen for borderland racing… They’re looking at doing an expansion to the small animal barn to make the animals a little more comfortable and make things a little bigger.” Halvorsen Smith said.

“They have an electrical project on the go to get a lot of the electrical underground and they want to put handrails on the grandstand because it’s a little worrisome going up and down. I think that will be well received by the community, especially the older folks that have difficulty.”

A wash bay for horses near the horse barn is also in the plans.

The recent Hometown Hoedown Gala fundraiser was a major contributor to the funds for ongoing renewal at the grounds. Halvorsen Smith wasn’t positive but recalled hearing that after everything was paid for, the event raised around $50,000.

Some of the most popular aspects of the fair will be back in fine form. Racing at the Emo Speedway, horse shows, the 4H steer auction, the loggers competition and much more will be back.

Thinking of Pinky is set to play live music throughout the weekend as well.

The food booths will see some change up as Caul’s catering will not have a booth, the Penalty Box Canteen, which moved into the Fort Frances Memorial Sports Centre, will occupy one booth for the weekend as will Tony and Edna Wood with their Asian food booth. The Milk Booth, which is always a hit with its ice cream and milk shakes, will return once again. A variety of food trucks are also scheduled to be on the grounds as in years past.

Of course one of the biggest draws to the fair for many families is the Midway with its many rides and carnival foods. Advance midway tickets are available now, $35 gets you admission to the fair and unlimited midway rides for one whole day of the fair, which is a savings of $10. Tickets are available at Tompkins Hardware and Cloverleaf Grocery in Emo, Wilson’s and Fort Frances General Supply in Fort Frances, and Beaver Mills Market in Rainy River.

More information about the Rainy River Valley Agricultural Emo Fall Fair will be in the Fort Frances Times as fair weekend draws closer.