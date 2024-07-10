Explore Ontario’s nature with free admission to Provincial Parks on July 19

In an effort to allow more people to experience the beauty of Ontario’s natural wonders, the government of Ontario is lifting admission fees for all provincial parks this Friday, July 19, 2024.

The government made the announcement on Monday, July 8, 2024, noting that the free admission day marks Healthy Parks Healthy People Day.

Healthy Parks Healthy People Day is a global movement that aims to promote increased health in people by encouraging time spent in nature.

“There is a rapidly growing body of scientific and health literature that shows spending time in nature has measurable positive benefits on your health,” notes the Ontario Parks website.

“Coming from this scientific evidence is a global movement called Healthy Parks Healthy People. At Ontario Parks, we are proud to be part of this movement. It’s our goal to improve the health and wellness of Ontarians by connecting them to nature. But we can’t do it alone. It will take partners in the health and environment sectors, as well as regular Ontarians to fully realize the vision of Healthy Parks Healthy People.”

Ontario’s Minister of Environment, Conservation and Parks Andrea Khanjin said the free admission day will allow for more families to be able to affordably access the parks and take advantage of their amenities and natural splendour.

“I invite all Ontarians to take advantage of this free pass to Ontario Parks, an opportunity to immerse yourselves in the joy and wonder of exploring the great outdoors,” Khanjin said.

“Whether you’re looking to get some exercise or seeking a fun and affordable day with your family, I hope this free day will give more people the opportunity to explore everything that their local provincial park has to offer.”

The press release notes that the government is enhancing recreational opportunities in its provincial parks by building 300 new campsites, as well as bringing electrical services to 800 existing campsites, at several parks throughout Ontario, which it says is the largest addition of new and electrified campsites in Ontario Parks history.

“Since 2018, the province has invested $55.4 million to help maintain and build more facilities including roofed accommodations in provincial parks to help meet the demand of the province’s growing population, while ensuring an enjoyable experience for all visitors,” the government states.

Ontario Parks also offer different programming for visitors throughout the summer, which include in-park “Discovery Programs” which allow kids and adults to gain confidence in nature and around wildlife by taking part in activities like guided hikes, as well as the 30×30 Nature Challenge, which encourages people to spend 30 minutes in nature for 30 days during the month of August.

While the day will see free admission to the province’s parks, the government encourages visitors to obtain a daily vehicle permit at no charge up to five days before the July 19 event if they are planning to visit one of the 75 provincial parks that offer this service, such as Kakabeka Falls.

According to the government, every dollar spent at Ontario Parks, from seasonal passes to merchandise, is re-invested into Ontario Parks, helping to create a better park experience for visitors, improve services, programs and amenities and protect over 630 provincial parks and conservation reserves across the province.