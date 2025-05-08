Expert offers spring safety tips for motorcycle riders

Having already ridden this spring I can tell you the roads are loaded with sand and other debris which will have the unwitting rider off his motorcycle, if not careful of conditions.

The following safety riding tips are from my own experience but I highly recommend you take Rider Training if you are a new rider or haven’t ridden for some time.

Early spring riding: Winter salt and sand spells upset for the non-observant motorcyclist this spring. Use brakes smoothly and progressively, don’t accelerate hard out of corners.

When Country riding: Slow down, in particular in the corners where vehicles tend to throw sand and stones back onto the road surface all year. Never go into a corner faster than you are prepared to go around it comfortably and safely. Entering corners toward the outside of the bend with a safe margin to the shoulder is the best position for visibility and set up to lean into the corner apex.

Braking in corners is a learned technique which you will get better at with more experience, otherwise all braking should be performed while the bike is upright and under control prior to entering a corner.

Your front brake is your main stopping brake. Normally, application pressure should be a 70 per cent front and 30 per cent rear bias. Both brakes should be applied together with brake pressure adjusted for best effect.

Most modern Sport Bikes come from a race proven background and generally utilize the latest braking technology. By design they have more brake bias to the front wheel for high speed stopping (the wedge effect) making the rear wheel weight very light under extreme braking. Learn to apply your motorcycle brakes properly. Learn the full potential of your brakes by carefully and safely practicing on a clear dry area void of traffic.

Highway riding: Simple, stay away from traffic. I’ll clarify – don’t allow yourself to be closed in by vehicles. Always find the open spaces, move up ahead or drop back from traffic. If you can’t do either move to the inside lane and take up as much space as possible using the left wheel track, always leave yourself “an out”

Normal cruising: Keep in the left third of the lane this gives you good heads up visibility. Cars will overtake you “in your lane” if you ride to the right side of the lane. Cars will also pull out in front of you if you are overtaking or in the overtaking lane, they don’t see you.

High beams and load pipes are good for letting car drivers know where you are but don’t count on it. Keep heads and eyes up at all times.

In the City: My number one rule is, ride as though every car at an intersection or in a driveway will pull out in front and in full view of you.

This is the number one cause of motorcycle accidents in Canada I believe, especially at intersections and cross roads.

City streets are particularly slippery when wet. Try to ride without having to rely on your brakes as much.

Motorcycles typically have good engine braking power. Remember to use both brakes together smoothly and progressively in an emergency.

Protection: Always wear the right equipment. Wear proper riding boots with good ankle protection. Wear pants, jackets and gloves designed to protect you in the event of an unplanned fall. Most importantly, invest in a good helmet designed for optimum protection.

All Terrain vehicles: As a side note, I hear of too many kids being injured because their parents didn’t take the time out to understand the ramifications of owning and allowing their children to operate either 4-wheelers or dirt bikes without proper equipment, instruction or supervision.

The most common injuries are ankle, shoulder and head. The typical steel, “saw tooth foot rests” are designed to grip off road competition boots and will rip through the ankle tendons of your child in a tip over.

Good gloves, full face helmet and chest/shoulder protector are a must. There are some very good off road training camps for children not far away which I highly recommend, they will also learn basic maintenance skills.

Ride safely and enjoy motorcycling for many years to come.

Alan was a Senior Motorcycle Instructor and Ministry Examiner, and has ridden for 60 years and raced motorcycles for 40+ years.