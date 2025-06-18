Excitement builds as Emo Seniors’ Centre opens its doors with early programming

Emo, ON — Momentum is growing for the Emo Seniors’ Centre as it begins welcoming participants and rolling out early programming. The centre, which offers a welcoming space and a variety of programs for individuals aged 55 and older, is now open with activities already underway for local residents.

Current programming includes coffee and dessert times, crafts, and cooking instruction—creating opportunities for older adults to connect, learn, and enjoy time together in a relaxed and social environment. Some activities may require an RSVP to ensure enough supplies are available for all participants.

The centre is open to those living in Emo and the surrounding areas. Individuals are encouraged to complete a membership form, which will help them stay up to date on upcoming happenings at the centre.

“We’re thrilled to see the Emo Seniors’ Centre coming to life,” said Cindy Judson, Chair.

“This has been a community-driven effort, and it’s been wonderful to welcome people through the doors and begin offering programs that bring people together.”

On June 25 at 1:00 p.m., MP Greg Rickford will be visiting the Emo Seniors’ Centre to make a special announcement. Community members are warmly invited to attend and take part in this exciting moment. Please note that the butterfly workshop scheduled for that day will be moved to 2:00 p.m. to accommodate the announcement.

An official opening event will be held at a later date, and more programming will be added as the centre continues to grow. There are lots of fun activities in the works, including fitness, nutrition, hobbies, games, technology, music, and more!

For updates and details on current activities, visit the Emo Seniors’ Centre Facebook page at www.facebook.com/EmoSeniorsCentre.