Enjoy Free Fishing on Mother’s Day Weekend

TORONTO — Spring has arrived and in honor of Mother’s Day Ontario is offering Canadian residents the opportunity to fish for free across Ontario this weekend, May 10 and 11.

“Fishing is a timeless Ontario tradition that brings people together. Whether you’re an experienced angler or casting a line for the first time, fishing is a great way to connect with loved ones and enjoy everything the great outdoors has to offer,” said Mike Harris, Minister of Natural Resources. “This Mother’s Day weekend, why not get outside and enjoy the water with friends and family, all while supporting local jobs and communities that thrive through fishing.”

Recreational fishing is a vital part of Ontario’s economy, contributing significantly to local tourism and jobs. Opportunities like Mother’s Day weekend encourage those curious about fishing to give it a try and experience the enjoyment of fishing firsthand.

If you are fishing for free during the Mother’s Day weekend, all conservation licence catch and size limits, sanctuaries and all other fishing regulations still apply.