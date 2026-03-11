 

Emo town council talk arena ice, library

11 March 2026
By Liam Oliver Neilson
Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
The Township of Emo’s municipal council met on Tuesday morning to hold its regular bi-weekly meeting. Notable agenda items discussed were the Public Works report and Arena/Parks report

The OPP detachment building in Emo currently has no heat, Public Works Superintendent Jason Smith reported in the meeting. The council approved the sourcing of three quotes from local businesses to get repairs started.

The Arena/Parks report mentioned that all minor hockey tournaments for the season are now complete The ice will remain for the final Men’s League games and during March break. Final days for skating will be March 20, after which the ice removal process will start.

Other agenda items discussed included the re-opening of the library, sponsorship for the Borderland Racing Association and a donation request for the Rainy River Festival of the Performing Arts. The municipal council decided against financial support for the latter two parties and instead chose to send a letter of endorsement.

The library is scheduled to be open again by the end of March, with open times during the day, evening and some weekends.

The next regular municipal council meeting for Emo is scheduled to be held on March 24.

